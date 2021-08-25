When it comes to history happenings, September promises to be a very busy month with plenty of things to do and see at our area historic sites.
Blountville
The Battle of Blountville takes place on Sept. 24-26 on the Old Hawley Farm, 1173 Hawley Road near Tri-Cities Airport.
This event has drawn more than 7,000 visitors in past years. Last year’s event was a re-enactors-only event due to COVID-19, but now the public can again experience the boom of cannons. The main Civil War battle re-enactments will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. But there is so much more to see.
Union and Confederate re-enactors will preform continuous living history demonstrations, including infantry, mounted cavalry, and artillery drills. Also be sure to walk through the camps to get an idea of how the soldiers lived, plus ask questions of the re-enactors. Then head to the surgeon’s tent and see the equipment used by doctors during the war.
Surgeon’s tent too gory for you? There will be a period ladies tea on that Saturday at 11:00 a.m. This is open to visiting ladies as well as the re-enactor ladies. If you have a tea cup, please bring it. The food will be provided by UDC chapters. Vonda Dixon will present a program on “Famous Horses of the Confederacy.” Chairs will NOT be provided, so be sure to bring your own. On Sunday morning, there will be an outdoor period worship service at 9 a.m.
Admission on Saturday and Sunday is $3 for adults with children under 6 admitted free. For additional information, contact the Sullivan County Department of Archives and Tourism at (423) 323-4660.
Exchange Place
Exchange Place Fall Folk Arts Festival is scheduled for Sept. 25 and 26. The festival focuses on harvest-time activities on an 1850s farm, emphasizing traditional arts and crafts plus demonstrations of fall activities that might have been found on a mid-19th century Northeast Tennessee farm, such as making sorghum and apple butter, spinning and weaving, blacksmithing, plus cooking in the heritage kitchen. Regional musicians will be playing throughout the weekend.
Kingsport
The Tri-Cities Civil War Round Table is hosting a lecture entitled “Citizen-General: Jacob Dolson Cox and the Civil War Era.” Presented by Gene Schmiel, the event will be on Monday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m. in the Renaissance Center Theater, 1200 E. Center St., in Kingsport.
Gen. Cox was one of the Union defenders at the Battle of Franklin and became embroiled in a long-lasting dispute with Gen. Emerson Opdycke over primary credit for repelling the bloody Confederate attack.
Schmiel is a retired U.S. Department of State Foreign Service officer who was an assistant professor of history at St. Francis University in Pennsylvania and holds a Ph.D. from The Ohio State University.
This event is free and open to the public.
Tipton Haynes
The folks at Tipton Haynes Historic Site in Johnson City have two big events during the first half of the month.
On Sept. 4 and 5, the East Tennessee Celtic Festival & Highland Games will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. each day. The annual festival will feature a highland games competition, vendors, clan representation, music and more. Admission is $10 per person per day with a weekend pass available for a discounted rate of $15. Children 12 and under will be admitted free of charge.
This will be followed by the Sorghum Festival on Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Join the folks at Tipton Haynes as the sorghum team teaches how sorghum is made and watch as they cook down the juices into sweet sorghum. The team will be showing the process step by step. Admission is $5 for adults and $2.50 for children 12 and under. Children 3 and under are admitted free.
Sycamore Shoals State Historic Site
There is always plenty going on at Fort Watauga at Sycamore Shoals in Elizabethton, and September should not disappoint.
Join the Tennessee Society of Sons of the American Revolution on Sept. 11 for the “Gathering at Sycamore Shoals.” This is in honor of the Overmountain Men and their victory over loyalist forces at the Battle of Kings Mountain. This year will be the 241st anniversary of that “gathering.”
On Saturday, Sept. 25, at approximately 2 p.m., the Overmountain Victory Trail Association will re-create the the historic march to King’s Mountain with a river crossing at Sycamore Shoals. Also throughout the day on Sept 25 and Sept. 26 the Overmountain muster will take place at Fort Watauga. Join re-enactors for a weekend of living history demonstrations at the encampment of the Overmountain militia before the Battle of King’s Mountain in 1780.