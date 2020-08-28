After many years of research, Kingsport resident and Milligan University professor Kellie Brown recently released her new book on how music connects to the Holocaust and World War II.
Called “The Sound of Hope: Music as Solace, Resistance and Salvation during the Holocaust and World War II,” the book draws from diaries, letters, compositions and even personal interviews to give readers an intimate look into both the tragedy and the hopefulness people felt during that time.
“This has really become sort of my life’s work to study and research this,” Brown said. “My book is organized in a narrative structure; it’s history told as a story. It chronicles the stories of orchestras and composers and musicians who sort of stubbornly clung to music, wherever and however they could, trying to preserve their culture that was being threatened.”
What’s your background?
A Tri-Cities native, Brown graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School and studied music education at Furman University and East Tennessee State University. She earned a master’s degree in violin performance from Appalachian State University, and then earned a doctorate in music administration from ETSU.
Brown taught the Suzuki violin method at Suzuki Talent Education of Appalachia in Kingsport for a while before a teaching opportunity presented itself at Milligan University. She started out in a part-time role and grew an orchestra program at the school from scratch.
“Now we have a very vibrant orchestra program there, and string instrument study,” Brown said. “So I teach lessons for violin and viola, and I conduct the Milligan University Orchestra.”
Brown also teaches a variety of other courses, including music education, music history and conducting, and is chair of her department. Outside her teaching duties, Brown plays in the Johnson City Symphony and serves as the associate concert master and assistant conductor.
What is the book about?
In “The Song of Hope,” Brown tells the stories of musicians who lived during the Holocaust and World War II in a personal way, while also connecting them with the stories of places — cities, camps, ghettos and concert halls — to illustrate their shared histories.
Brown said she’d been researching the topic for 15 years, but decided to write the book about six years ago. She dove into memoirs, recordings, video testimonies and a number of other sources to get an accurate picture of people’s experiences.
“They were trying to preserve their culture, and they were also trying to uplift the human spirit, themselves and those around them, and to triumph over oppression amid incredible tragedy and suffering,” Brown said. “Collectively, their stories bear witness to the power of music, and it offers us a reminder of the imperative that each of us faces to remember what happened and to ensure that it never happens again.”
The book was released in June and is available for purchase online on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other book retailers.
What is your goal for the book?
Brown said she hopes her book will lead readers to care more deeply about what took place during that time and about racial and social justice in today’s world.
“I try to paint such a vivid portrait that my readers see themselves there; they see the place, they hear the sounds, they smell the smells, so that they are imagining more fully what these people experienced,” Brown said. “I want my readers to develop empathy for these people, to get to know them in the way that I know them. I want readers to ask themselves, ‘What would I do in these situations?’”