Kingsport native Rebecca Lee Smith has just released her third book, “The House on Crow Mountain,” a small-town, cozy-ish mystery set in the North Carolina Blue Ridge Mountains.
Published by The Wild Rose Press, the book is available in print and digital at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Kobo and other online book retailers.
What’s your background?
Smith is a Dobyns-Bennett graduate, an ETSU theater major, and a past Kingsport Theatre Guild president. She’s been everything from a tax collector to a stay-at-home-mom to an award-winning professional actress and director.
She lives in Kingsport with her husband and a dog named Wilbur and loves to travel the world, go to the Outer Banks for her ocean fix, watch British murder mysteries, and make her day complete by answering the “Final Jeopardy!” question.
Her Southern roots and the affectionate appreciation she has for the rural towns she lives near inspire the settings and characters she writes about.
What’s the book about?
When her aunt suffers a stroke, New York portrait artist Emory Austen returns home to the North Carolina mountains to mend fences and deal with the guilt over her husband’s senseless death. But that won’t be as easy as she hoped.
Someone in the quirky little town of Bitter Ridge doesn’t like Emory. Is it the sexy architect who needs the Austen land to redeem himself? The untrustworthy matriarch? The grudge-bearing local bad boy? Or the teenage bombshell who has raised snooping to an art form? Even the local evangelist has something to hide.
Who wrote the cryptic note warning her to “Give it back or you’ll be dead”? And what is “it”? As the clues pile up and secrets are exposed, Emory must discover what her family has that someone would kill for.
What’s next?
Smith has another mystery set in the Tennessee mountains that is almost ready to go to her editor.
“The pandemic slowed the process down in traditional publishing in so many ways, but it has finally started to regain some momentum. The same goes for writers: Some flourished during the lockdown, and some couldn’t write a word. I was somewhere in the middle, I guess. Good days cranking out a few pages, and bad days where I just didn’t care,” Smith said. “Hopefully, the new mystery I’m working on about the burned-out director of a children’s theater troupe will come together pretty fast. I’m anxious to know who the killer is.”
Contributed to the Times News