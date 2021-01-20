Kingsport native Michael Ainslie is hoping to inspire others with a new memoir on his life.
Called “A Nose for Trouble: Sotheby’s, Lehman Brothers, and My Life of Redefining Adversity,” Ainslie’s memoir gives readers an inside look at his career as a successful businessman, chronicling several high- profile events that he experienced firsthand.
“The thing that’s been the most satisfying is I’ve gotten so many letters, emails and calls from old friends and, frankly, many people I didn’t even know, who have said that the book has been an inspiration, that it’s been helpful to them in a critical time in their own life,” Ainslie said. “I’ve really had a very, very satisfying amount of feedback about how the book’s been helpful to people.”
What’s your background?
Ainslie grew up in Kingsport and graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in 1961. While in high school, he was an all-state basketball player and broke the Big 7 conference scoring record as a junior, putting up 49 points in a single game.
“I consider Kingsport home,” Ainslie said. “I have lots of wonderful memories, and lots of my values were formed there.”
After high school, Ainslie attended Vanderbilt University and was elected president of the student body his junior year. From there, he traveled to 30 countries to study leadership and economic development before getting a master’s degree from Harvard University’s business school.
Ainslie’s early career was spent in consulting and development, followed by a five-year tenure as president of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. He then became CEO of Sotheby’s, a role he held for 10 years, before joining the board of Lehman Brothers.
More recently, Ainslie spent time reflecting on his experiences for “A Nose for Trouble,” much of which was written in Palm Beach, Florida, where he currently lives. Ainslie was also inducted into the Dobyns-Bennett High School Hall of Fame a few years ago.
What is the book about?
“A Nose for Trouble” describes Ainslie’s experience with several noteworthy events, including the 2008 bankruptcy filing of Lehman Brothers. He also offers readers an insider’s view of the situations surrounding the price-fixing scandal between Sotheby’s and Christie’s, a scandal that rocked the art world and sent the ex-chair of Sotheby’s to prison.
Ainslie said much of the book focuses on the difficult times of his life and how he’s adapted and learned from those experiences.
“I really wanted to write a book that says, ‘Listen, life is not easy, and a career that may look like it’s successful has a lot of ups and downs and a lot of low points,’ ” Ainslie said. “The real question about life is, ‘How do you deal with the bad times?’ It’s a lot easier to deal with the successes.”
The book was published Jan. 9, 2020, and is available for purchase on Amazon and in other bookstores.
What’s next?
Ainslie said he doesn’t have any plans for future books, though he’s gotten requests to write something new.
“A lot of people have suggested I do another one,” Ainslie said. “I’ve got a lot of stories about the art world that would make a good book, but I haven’t decided to put the energy and effort into doing it yet.”