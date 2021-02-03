By HOLLY VIERS
Kingsport native Sherrika Evans will be returning to the Model City next week to promote the release of her debut novel.
Called “A Father’s Gift,” the book was released last year and is available through a number of book retailers. Local readers will get a chance to meet the author and get a copy of the book on Feb. 9 from 5-7 p.m. at the Model City Tap House downtown.
“I’m very excited to see everybody,” Evans said. “I’ve been in town here and there, and with COVID it’s been hard, because I pop in to visit with family and whatnot, but I haven’t been seeing a lot of my friends since COVID. So I’m excited to actually see and spend time with some friends that live locally.”
What’s your background?
Evans attended Sullivan North High School and earned her graduate and undergraduate degrees from East Tennessee State University. After spending several years as an emergency room nurse practitioner at Holston Valley Medical Center, Evans moved to South Carolina with her husband two years ago.
While she still works in the medical field, Evans is also pursuing other career opportunities. She is now focusing more of her time on writing and is also working toward opening a restaurant in Greeneville, South Carolina.
What’s the book about?
“A Father’s Gift,” was published July 26 of last year. While she had kept journals over the years, Evans never thought of writing a novel until her father was diagnosed with cancer.
“I was really upset, and we were going to all these different appointments,” Evans said. “I was journaling about it, and I was just like, ‘I’m really tired of this being negative. I want something positive to come out of this really negative and dark experience.’ So I developed a plot and kind of gave myself the imagination to have a positive outcome through the experience.”
The book draws from Evans’s personal experiences but is mostly fiction. The story centers on Blake Harper, a successful nurse practitioner whose life turns upside down after her father’s cancer diagnosis. Suddenly, Blake starts to question everything she’s done in life and wants to make a change, but she fears what it may cost her.
“She has everything that she thinks she wants in life, and she thinks that she should be happy, but for some reason she’s just not,” Evans said. “She doesn’t fully understand why, but she’s still going through the motions of her day-to-day life, and then her father gets a cancer diagnosis, and it doesn’t look great initially. She really questions herself internally … but she feels very stuck. So finally, after a few heartaches, she gets the courage to leave her career just to help and focus on her dad, and through that path, she finds a new form of happiness and figures out what’s really important in life.”
The book is available for purchase through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-a-Million and Evans’s website, www.sherrikaevans.com.
What’s next?
Evans has already completed her next novel, a psychological thriller that will publish May 2. The book will follow Beth, a surgeon’s wife whose picture-perfect life starts to crumble because of her husband’s affairs. Beth uncovers one of her husband’s extramarital relationships and begins stalking the other woman, leading to a dramatic climax readers may not see coming.
“I would love to keep writing forever; it’s a very relaxing thing for me,” Evans said. “I don’t stress when I’m writing. I just go into this creative mindset that I just get to play with the characters and have fun. So I don’t ever see myself stopping.”