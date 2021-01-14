Just in time for the new year, Kingsport resident Kirstie Goode released her debut novel about starting over and embracing change.
“It Comes in Waves” is an adult contemporary romance that touches on the struggles of anxiety, grief and loss. It is the first installment in Goode’s “Waves” series, more of which will be released later this year.
What’s your background?
Born and raised in Kingsport, Goode attended Sullivan North High School and King University, then worked for several years in property management. Now, Goode’s focus is on writing and being a stay-at-home mother to her three children.
Like many other authors, Goode grew up with a passion for reading, which developed into a love for writing.
“Middle school is when I really started getting a love for writing,” Goode said. “We would do essays and stuff like that, and I was always the one in high school and college that could pump out the 10-page paper in two hours. So I’ve always really loved and enjoyed writing and everything about it; it’s an escape for me.”
What’s the book about?
Published Dec. 22 on Amazon, “It Comes in Waves” follows Blakely Walker, a 21-year-old woman struggling to move on from her past. While looking for a new perspective, she instead meets Judson, her charismatic neighbor with a hidden past. Though the two connect instantly, complications from their pasts threaten to tear them apart.
Goode said she got the idea for the book a couple years ago, after visiting several beach towns in North and South Carolina. She felt unsure at first about whether to write the book, but was eventually inspired to do so by one of her children.
“After he came up to me that day,” Goode said, “I was like, ‘You know what? I’m going to finish, just to show them that I can.’ … It’s kind of bittersweet that it’s done and it’s published, but I have that to show my kids that you can do it if you really want.”
What’s next?
Goode has two more novels in the works. Her second installment in the “Waves” series is about 60% finished and should be released in the next couple of months, Goode said, while the next one will come out later this year.
“The next two books will come out this year; the last book will close it out probably by September,” Goode said. “So those two books will release this year, and then after that, I plan to write a young adult book for high school-age kids.”