If you’ve never read a novel that combines legal procedure with the supernatural, Kingsport lawyer Bob Arrington wants to change that.
In his debut novel, “The Ethics of Magic,” Arrington creatively merges the two genres, creating what he calls a “supernatural legal thriller.” Released earlier this month, the book is available exclusively on Amazon.
“I don’t know if anybody else is doing that (genre) or not, or has done that or not,” Arrington said. “All I can say is I had fun writing it, and I hope people get some enjoyment out of it and at times have their thoughts provoked about things.”
What’s your background?
Arrington was born in Glen Alpine, North Carolina, and attended the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. He remained at the university for law school, and from there was offered a job at Moore, Stout, Waddell and Ledford in Kingsport.
Since moving to the Model City in 1975, Arrington has practiced many types of law, but his focus for the last several years has been in business litigation, employment law, and arbitration and mediation. His firm merged with Wilson, Worley and Gamble in 2005, creating Wilson, Worley, Moore, Gamble and Stout — Wilson Worley for short.
Arrington started writing in junior high and continued through high school and college, when he took courses in creative writing.
“Sometimes busy with the practice of law, I let it go for decades at a time, then picked it back up again,” Arrington said. “I started getting some online stories published about 2014, and it was suggested that I try a novel, which I did.”
What’s the book about?
Published on Jan. 11, “The Ethics of Magic” was written in 2018 and revised in 2019 and 2020, Arrington said. The book was inspired by Arrington’s previously published online stories, which can be found on Liberty Island at www.libertyislandmag.com.
The book follows college professor Mitch McCaffrey, who believes he finally has his life straightened out after a difficult divorce. However, things quickly fall apart when a student accuses Mitch of sexual and racial harassment, charges he works to fight with his lawyer, Kathryn Turner. All the while, Mitch is up against the college compliance officer, Monica Gilbert, who uses her personal grudges — and her powers as a witch — to try to take Mitch’s job.
Arrington said the subjects of the book aren’t based on real people or places; rather, they are inspired by anecdotal stories he’s heard and read over the years.
“I wanted to have some fun with the paranormal,” Arrington said, “and I wanted to give some people a little peek into how, based on reading I’ve done, into how some of these academic hearings work and also to show people a little bit about what lawyers can do and the problems lawyers have day-to-day.”
The book is available on Amazon in paperback and e-book forms, Arrington said.
What’s next?
Even though his first novel was just released, Arrington has several more stories in the works.
“I’ve got a sequel in progress, and I’ve got a third one in mind that I’ve written one scene for,” Arrington said. “I think I’m going to arrange with Liberty Island to do a volume of stories, which I’ll probably call something really unique, like ‘Tales of the Haunted Law Firm.’ I’ve got all those in the works, done or in my head planning.”