After penning more than 40 books on Biblical topics, local pastor Bill Bowen is continuing that trend with his latest release.
“Jews of Babylon: The Parable of Job” tells a story of the people, who, after being in captivity for 70 years of captivity, gain their freedom. Released earlier this year, the book is available in hardback, paperback and digital formats on several online bookstores.
What’s your background?
Bowen grew up in Kingsport’s Borden Mill Village and graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School. He then attended Lees-McRae College, East Tennessee State University, and Nova Southeastern University in Florida, earning a master’s degree in early childhood education administration at the latter.
A football player while in school, Bowen went on to be a teacher and football coach at several local schools, including Boones Creek High, Johnson City South Junior High, Church Hill High, Lynn View High and Science Hill High.
After serving as supervisor of recreation for the city of Johnson City and, later, a professional fundraiser, Bowen moved to Southwest Virginia to serve as a Head Start director and start a storefront church, called David’s Tabernacle Church, with his wife, Freda.
“We’ve been in our ministry now for going on right at 39 years, and we have a storefront church in Appalachia, Virginia, and we’ve been down there for 38 years,” Bowen said. “We’ve just enjoyed being with people, helping people, meeting people, and we do a lot of things in regards to public relations when we get an opportunity to be around people and to associate with people.”
Talk about your previous works
Bowen has written 40 books on Biblical subjects with the help of his wife, who serves as a proofreader.
“What I do is I explain the parables in the Bible that a lot of people don’t know about. … I wrote 40 books dealing with that aspect of it, and I made 19 movies, which are slideshow presentations, and each movie is an hour and a half to three hours long,” Bowen said. “Everything I cover is from the Jewish aspect of the Bible. I have also written about 36 children’s books, and I do illustrations on my children’s books and everything.”
“Jews of Babylon: The Parable of Job” is Bowen’s first book to be released through a publishing company — WestBow Press. Those who would like a list of Bowen’s other works can reach him via mail at P.O. Box 367, Appalachia, VA 24216, or via email at billandfreda@comcast.net.
What is “Jews of Babylon” about?
Bowen prefaces the book with a story of his healing after an accident and how his friends from Borden Mill Village contributed to his football playing and coaching career. The book itself takes place during the 10 High Holy Days of Judaism, as members of the 12 tribes of Israel gather to prepare for their release after serving 70 years in captivity in Babylon.
“My whole book has to do with the Star of David. … Most people don’t know anything about it, except that it’s an emblem on the flag of Israel, but it’s much more than just an emblem on the flag of Israel,” Bowen said. “It’s a way of life, and it’s a really in-depth and a good story for the people that will take the time to read the book.”
The book can be purchased at Amazon, christianbook.com, the WestBow Press bookstore and other online book stores.
What’s next?
Bowen said “Jews of Babylon” is the first in a series of four books, all of which he has already written.
“The first book is ‘Jews of Babylon.’ The second is ‘Jews of Babylon Return.’ The third book is ‘Jews of Babylon: The Final Chapter,’ and the fourth book and last book is ‘The Jews of Babylon: A Beginning,’ ” Bowen said. “I’ve got all those books written. The last two I told you about, they’re … separate books but put together to make one big book.”