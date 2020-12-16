Sandra Wells has been staying busy since the pandemic reached this region in March.
Wells, a Bulls Gap resident, has written not just one, but three books since that time, with a fourth in the works. Her first three books are now available, fulfilling a goal she’s thought of for many years.
“I always loved to write when I was a kid,” Wells said, “and I thought about it years and years ago, but I was just too busy. … I just didn’t have time, and now since I’m retired, I have time on my hands, so I just decided to do it.”
What’s your background?
Wells was born in Bordeaux, France, and moved several times for her father’s military career. She grew up mostly in Weaverville, North Carolina, but has traveled extensively since then.
“I was in Okinawa, Japan, for six months and lived in New Hampshire, where my books are based, for four years,” Wells said. “I lived in Myrtle Beach for 13 years, where I had a graphic design business called Portside Graphics. I had that for 13 years and designed you name it: covers, brochures, billboards, all that good stuff. But I didn’t start writing until last March of this year.”
Wells wrote her first book, “Just Like That,” followed by “Nothing Else Matters.” At that point, Breaking Rules Publishing became interested in her work.
“He sent me contracts for those first two books, and I was like over the moon excited. Then I wrote ‘Fatal Prediction,’ and he put that on the publishing website a month ago,” Wells said. “Since then, I’ve started a new book called ‘Before Dawn,’ and I’m about halfway through with that. So since last March, I’ve written four books almost.”
What are the books about?
Her first book, “Just Like That,” follows Detective Kelly G., who works with her partner, Detective Carver, to investigate a series of chilling murders, while also fighting off an insane stalker.
Wells continues following the two detectives in “Nothing Else Matters,” but this time they are tasked with solving the double homicide of two parents and the kidnapping of their daughter. Along the way, they are sidetracked by two corrupt cops who are working with a ruthless drug dealer.
In the third novel, “Fatal Prediction,” the detectives investigate a man with a grudge that turns deadly, leading to the abandonment of two young children in the New Hampshire wilderness.
The three books, together with the soon-to-be-released fourth installment, comprise the “New Hampshire Crime Series,” all of which Wells has written exclusively from her smartphone.
“I write them all on my cell phone,” Wells said. “I don’t use a computer, hand-write or anything like that.”
All three books are available on Amazon, at allauthor.com/author/pookybear1961 or at www.breakingrulespublishing.com/apps/search?q=Sandra+wells.
What’s next?
Wells is working to finish her fourth book, “Before Dawn,” which brings back two of the characters from the previous books, in addition to the two detectives. After that, she plans to go in a different direction with her next novel, which will be set in the Myrtle Beach area.
“In South Myrtle Beach, out in the ocean, there’s going to be two earthquakes, bad earthquakes, back-to-back,” Wells said. “As the tourists sleep in their hotel rooms in the middle of the night, out in the ocean a volcano is going to rise up. The volcano’s going to erupt after rising up, about two days later. So you can imagine what’s going to happen then.”