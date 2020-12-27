Bill Ed Scruggs, a native of Greene County, has been writing most of his life.
Since penning his first short story in third grade and his first book in 1960, Scruggs has published five novels that are set in mid-century Tennessee. Now a Connecticut resident, Scruggs uses his Appalachian upbringing to create a realistic backdrop for his stories.
What’s your background?
Growing up in Greene County, Scruggs spent much of his childhood riding horses, camping and fishing in the Nolichucky River. He attended the University of Tennessee and East Tennessee State University off and on before finishing his degree at the University of Connecticut.
His first book, “I Wish There Were Witches,” was written in 1960 but wasn’t published until this year. A story about forbidden love in segregated Tennessee, it is the only one of his books that was written while he was still living in the Volunteer State.
“I came to Connecticut because I wanted to get out of Tennessee. As much as I had liked my upbringing, the culture was kind of rigid; it was kind of old South,” Scruggs said. “I had decided that I really didn’t agree with the segregation and the racism and so forth and just wanted to look at somewhere else and had friends and relatives in Connecticut. So I came to Connecticut … and it was in Connecticut the rest of the books were written.”
What are the books about?
Scruggs considers “A Link in Time” to be his best work. The novel follows David Skinner, who left his country village with everything going for him and comes back with everything gone. He still feels pain over his lost love, Merilee, but on his late-night bicycle rides when time fades away, she seems almost within reach.
Next is “Nighthound Mountain,” a fast-moving tale of class prejudice and territorial hostility. The third book, “Snakebit,” follows an Indian deputy’s investigation into a supposed killing that isn’t adding up.
The fourth, “A Tennessee Story,” follows six characters who find themselves transgressing the rigid social boundaries left over from the old South in the 1950s. All four novels, along with “I Wish There Were Witches,” are available on Amazon.
What is your writing style?
Scruggs said he tries to simulate real life as closely as possible in all his books, while also getting outside the box. He doesn’t shy away from forbidden romances or sad endings, preferring to let the stories play out in their own way.
“As I write, I’m imagining it and trying to keep up on the keyboard, and I think that helps make it live, real, for the readers. I try to capture and protect what I’m watching, and the characters are very, very real; I feel like I know them,” Scruggs said. “I want somebody to wake up in the morning as they read themselves to sleep and think about a scene in the book, and not know for a second, while they’re still waking up, if that was a dream or if that was what they read in my book. That’s what I’m looking for. I want it to be that real.”
What’s next?
Scruggs said he’s working with three ideas for future novels, but he isn’t sure which one will formulate first.
“I’m just playing around with it to see what happens,” Scruggs said. “One of them will catch fire; all of a sudden I’ll think of a big hook that would really pull that together, the unacceptable situation I can drop the character into, and that will happen sooner or later. It’s not entirely under my control, just like it’s not when I’m writing it.”