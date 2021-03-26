If you’re a young adult who’s just starting a career, or if you’re looking to start planning for retirement, Mike Lewis may be able to help.
Lewis, a Boones Creek resident, has just released “Tater’s Guide to Early Retirement.” The book, which includes simple tips for getting started on your journey to financial freedom, marks Lewis’ entrance into the book-writing world.
“ ‘Author’ is a word through the years that I never thought would be used with my name, but this gives hope for anyone who thought they maybe wanted to write a book, but they didn’t think they could,” Lewis said. “If I can do it, anybody can do it.”
What’s your background?
Born and raised in Boones Creek, Lewis attended Daniel Boone High School and earned a degree in electronics from East Tennessee State University. He worked for 38 years in a family auto repair and electrical rebuild business before retiring in 2018.
“Since then, I’ve been doing more around the church; I help out with some Christian missions,” Lewis said. “I always thought maybe someday I might try to write a book, kind of for the challenge of it — maybe something about business, something about investing. So that’s where this ‘Tater’s Guide’ came about.”
What’s the book about?
“Tater’s Guide to Early Retirement” focuses on investment tips and creating a life plan, Lewis said, but it also incorporates personal stories from Lewis’ life. Based on Lewis’ observations from his years as a business owner and manager, the book tells the story of how he achieved financial freedom at age 58 while laying out a guide to help readers achieve goals in work, life and investing.
“I had kind of helped some younger people along through the years in church with these themes of getting on a track to start saving and investing so that when you’re older, you have funds to pull from and money is not a problem,” Lewis said. “You have more to give to charity, you have more freedom, so it’s kind of a combination of stories about business and personal stories.”
Published on March 12, the book is available exclusively on Amazon in paperback and e-book formats.
What’s next?
Now that his first book is published, Lewis said he’s already thinking about ideas for future works.
“During the writing process, I was thinking it may be one-and-done, but after I finished, I thought I could do this again,” Lewis said. “I’ve been thinking about maybe a book that’s just about business and business success and having a plan for your small business, and then maybe one about life observations through the years.”