Across the United States, bills are moving through state legislatures that harm LGBTQ people. Some states, like Tennessee, have passed these bills and have others on the horizon that may get passed. Two of those bills in Tennessee (HB 529 and HB800) are bills that would ban LGBTQ material in textbooks and instructional materials from K-12 classrooms and would allow parents to opt their children out of learning about the LGBTQ community.
These bills are intentionally attempting to erase the existence of LGBTQ people in the state of Tennessee. As written, HB800 prohibits the State Textbook and Instructional Materials Quality Commission from recommending or listing textbooks and instructional materials that “promote, normalize, support, or address lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender issues or lifestyles.” The bill would also prohibit the State Board of Education, local education agencies, and public charter schools to adopt, use or grant a waiver that would permit the use of LGBTQ content in textbooks and instructional materials.
The other bill, HB529, would require teachers to notify parents 30 days before they teach about sexual orientation or gender identity. Additionally, teachers would also be required to prepare alternative lesson plans for students who are not granted permission to engage with the curriculum, placing additional burden on teachers who are already modifying lesson plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to this additional burden, teachers may choose not to teach the content at all due to their limited capacity.
Both bills target all classrooms and subjects. Subjects that will be affected include history, theater, music/band, English and all other subjects that are taught in Tennessee’s K-12 public schools. When lawmakers were asked if HB529 would include LGBTQ characters in a play, Rep. Debra Moody said that it would include characters in a play because it is “seeping” into all parts of the curriculum. This means that if a semester-long theatrical play has one LGBTQ character, students whose parents have opted out of LGBTQ content will not be allowed to enroll in the course. This also means that if an English teacher assigns a novel that has an LGBTQ character in it, parents can choose to prevent their kids from reading it, which further segregates LGBTQ people from heterosexual individuals, labeling them as other or abnormal.
To say that sexual orientation and gender identity topics and issues should either be banned or opted out of is the same thing as saying there is something wrong with them.
This is puzzling considering every human has a sexual orientation and a gender identity. The law should never be abused for the purposes of hostility toward a group of people who are already marginalized in society. LGBTQ youth experience higher rates of bullying and mental health issues than non-LGBTQ identified youth. These bills are stigmatizing and harmful to real people. LGBTQ people are your students, your teachers and your neighbors.
Tennessee lawmakers are creating yet another problem that does not exist. They are portraying the LGBTQ community as evil and are using taxpayer dollars to do so. These bills also raise constitutional issues as the First Amendment prohibits the government from censoring individuals and material in the U.S.
As someone who grew up in the Tennessee public school system, I would like to leave you with a question: Did you ever learn about LGBTQ people in your K-12 curriculum? I’m guessing your answer is no, as is mine. And yet I still came out as gay as a freshman in high school. The K-12 curriculum does not dictate whether a student is LGBTQ.
I encourage you to talk to your representative and ask them to focus on issues that actually matter and affect Tennesseans. You pay them to represent you and your fellow Tennesseans. They are, once again, wasting your hard-earned money and the state’s resources by creating an issue that does not exist, all while further harming a community that is already oppressed. To learn more about these bills, you can check out the Tennessee Equality Project’s Slate of Hate at https://www.tnep.org/help_us_fight_these_bills_the_week_of_april_12