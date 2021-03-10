It’s hard to believe that it’s almost 60 years since Russian Yuri Gagarin flew into space on April 12, 1961, followed by American Alan Shepard on May 5 of that same year. This means we live in a age where the majority of people have never known a time when there wasn’t someone flying into space.
However, before these men flew into space a wide variety of animals, from mice to monkeys, blazed a trail, some literally, for them to follow.
As early as 1948, scientists in the United States were investigating launching men into space. On June 11, a rhesus macaque named Albert was launched on a V-2 rocket from White Sands, New Mexico, and reached an altitude of about 39 miles. Sadly, Albert suffocated during the flight. Three days later a second flight was attempted carrying Albert II. The results were not much better. Instead of suffocating in flight, Albert II died on impact when the capsule came down.
The last attempt to successfully launch and recover a monkey using a V-2 rocket at the White Sands testing range was Dec. 12 of that same year. Albert IV was launched attached to a full array of monitoring instruments. According to the reading received, Albert IV was doing fine — right up to the time the capsule hit the ground and the monkey died on impact.
In 1950, scientists tried launching a mouse on a V-2 with a camera on board to record the results. The camera survived, the mouse didn’t.
Finally, on Sept. 20, 1951, a monkey named Yorick rode an Aerobee rocket, in place of a V-2, on a journey of almost 45 miles and lived to tell the tale.
Yorick was followed the next year by monkeys Patricia and Mike. The two flew together with Patricia seated and Mike in a prone position to test which was better for dealing with the g-forces of space flight. A parachute brought the pair’s capsule safely back to earth and they spent the rest of their natural lives living at the National Zoological Park in Washington, D.C.
In Russia, much the same was going on. After early tests with mice and rabbits, the Soviets settled on dogs as their test subjects of choice for human spaceflight.
On Aug. 15, 1951, Dezik and Tsygan became the first suborbital canines as the Russians began an aggressive testing schedule. Between 1951 and 1952 the Soviets launched nine dogs into space with three dogs flying twice. Four dogs were killed and one dog ran away before launch.
The most famous launch of a dog came on Nov. 3, 1957. Looking to follow up the success of Sputnik 1, the first satellite in orbit, the Russians sent the first canine into orbit in Sputnik 2.
The dog was a street mutt named Laika. The Russians figured that a dog from the streets would have developed the survival instincts necessary for spaceflight. The problem was that so great was the rush to launch, no plans for reentry and recovery were made. Laika died in orbit when life support gave out. Sputnik 2 burned up on reentry five months later.
Russia continued sending dogs into space to test their space capsules even after Laika’s flight. One of these launches was Belka and Strelka on Sputnik 5. Strelka later gave birth to a litter of six puppies, one of which was given to President John F. Kennedy as a gift for his children.
Back in the United States, with the first manned space flights approaching, testing was stepped up.
On Jan. 31, 1961, HAM, whose name was an acronym for Holloman Aero Med, test flew the Mercury-Redstone rocket of the type that Alan Shepard would fly. The flight plan called for an altitude of 115 miles and a speed of 4,400 mph. However, due to a problem with a fuel pump, HAM reached an altitude of 157 miles and a speed of 5,857 mph, landing 422 miles downrange rather than the planned 290 miles.
A post-flight medical examination found HAM to be dehydrated, but in good shape otherwise. He would be retired to the Washington Zoo, where he lived alone from 1963 until Sept. 25, 1980, when he was transferred to the North Carolina Zoological Park in Asheboro. He died on Jan. 17, 1983.
Ham cleared the way for Alan Shepard’s suborbital first flight. But the goal was to put a man in orbit. That would require testing of the more powerful Mercury Atlas rocket.
On Nov. 29, 1961, Enos became the first chimp to orbit the earth aboard a Mercury-Atlas rocket. Although the mission plan originally called for three orbits, a malfunctioning thruster forced controllers to terminate Enos’ flight after two orbits. Enos landed in the recovery area and was found to be in good overall condition. Enos’ flight cleared the way for John Glenn to become the first American to orbit the Earth in 1962.
A side note, Glenn’s own flight would be cut short due to a malfunctioning indicator light signaling the heat shield was loose. He only made one more orbit than Enos.
The United States and Russia weren’t the only countries sending animals into space. On Oct. 18, 1963, France launched the first cat into space. The feline, named Felicette, rode a Veronique AGI soundings rocket and safely returned to earth via parachute.
Animals are still flying into space today, allbeit under much better, safer and more humane conditions. I’m just wondering who will be the first dog to fetch a ball on Mars?