I never know when I’ll get reaction from readers. Some columns that I think may be controversial generate no reaction at all. Some that I think pretty innocuous somehow create outrage. My last piece on classic cartoons generated pretty positive reaction. So I thought I would try another, and this time seasonal, nostalgia column. Here goes.
Let me start by stating that I do not blame contemporary parents one bit for being careful with their kids at Halloween. I would if I were in their shoes. We live, even in relatively calm Northeast Tennessee, in troubling times. There are far too many child kidnappings and molestations, even here.
But in the halcyon days of my youth, parents allowed kids to roam around on Halloween nights completely unsupervised. I don’t recall any harm coming of it. We roamed all over. There were a few “store bought” costumes, but few folks had a great deal of money, so there were many more homemade costumes, as we used everything from Mama’s lipstick and makeup to sheets to old toys to become cowboys or detectives, or pirates, or princesses.
We carried paper grocery bags and brought them back filled with loot. We didn’t have to trick anybody, because when we yelled “trick or treat,” we got treats. Most of the treats were cheap bits of hard candy, or sticks of gum. There was occasionally the miniature candy bar, which was a highly prized addition, and every now and then individually wrapped cookies or maybe an apple.
Anyone who wants to see what we got can find these classic candies for sale at Cracker Barrel Restaurants. Peanut butter logs, Atomic Fireballs, Mary Jane pieces, sometimes a Bit o’ Honey. Some families handed out individually wrapped lollipops (we called them “suckers”) or Tootsie Roll pops.
We bragged to one another about our hauls. But truthfully, the treats were not why we did it. Rather, it was the sheer joy of dressing up and being allowed to wander all over town with just a bunch of other kids. We returned home completely exhausted and, if the weather was chilly, sometimes a sore throat. It was worth it.
When we outgrew the need for trick or treat, we still wanted to run around on Halloween night. That was the stage we got into the trickery part of trick or treat. None of my crowd ever did anything destructive.
The worst thing anybody did was something like rolling an unpopular teacher’s lawn with toilet paper.
I didn’t get into that, partly because my parents would have grounded me, or worse (my dad had a razor strap and was known to use it), but also because buying the toilet paper would cost far more than I could afford.
But I did get into what we called “pulling a snake.” Now that was fun. What you did to make a snake was to get an old, worn-out bicycle inner tube and cut it in two. Then you filled it with dirt, and tied it up at both ends. You now had your “snake.” But how to make it appear real?
Simple. You tied it to a long piece of rope and left it on one side of a country or suburban road. Then you ran across the road holding the rope, and hid in a ditch or behind some bushes. From hiding, you watched for approaching headlights.
When a car drew close, you jerked on the rope, and the “snake” came slithering across the road and disappeared on the shoulder.
Some cars ignored it. Some, their drivers startled, gunned their engines, and sometimes you could hear their exclamations or curses.
And some others, if the road wasn’t busy, stopped. The drivers emerged to look for the snake they swore they’d seen.
One time a car stopped close to us. The driver walked toward where we were crouched, peering into the drainage ditch. We had pulled the snake back in the bushes, and made our way, concealed by shrubbery, toward his idling car.
When we emerged onto the shoulder of the road, we saw the driver walking back toward us. It was the local postmaster.
“Are you boys all right?” he asked. We assured him we were.
“Well, you all better be careful,” he said. “I just saw the BIGGEST SNAKE I HAVE EVER SEEN cross the road right about here.”
That was Halloween in the old days.
