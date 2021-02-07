The Daily Mail.com has suggested via a Jan. 21 article that there are a number of positives and benefits of swearing.
Having been accused of having a potty mouth for decades, I found this revelation most affirming. I have attempted to recall when and why I first chose to use foul language on a somewhat regular basis, and I honestly cannot remember how it all came about.
I do remember experiencing a sense of relief and release when exploding with four-letter words — relief and release I do not feel if I suppressed the bad words and remained silent or substituted, say, “poppy-cock” or “fiddle-faddle.”
There is a fellow, Timothy Jay, a professor emeritus of psychology at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (God knows, how does such an institution exist in the days of STEM?), who claims to have studied swearing for more than 40 years. I doubt that exercise in academia yielded a vaccine for “dumb---” which Jimmy Buffet noted years ago, does not exist. Indeed, Professor Jay now asserts “the advantages of swearing are many…” Well, Ruby Begonia! His conclusion is allegedly based on brain and emotion research, there now being better technology to study the brain.
Not being able to hold this in any longer, the following are the conclusions the professor has arrived at (I disclaim any potential application to me):
People who curse have a more fluent vocabulary, which is linked to intelligence.
Studies have found swearing is a sign of honesty, as it shows true emotions. (I must admit it is hard to curse and lie at the same time.)
Using profanity activates the area of the right brain known as the “creative brain.” (Well, I do not play musical instruments nor can I paint a lick, other than a wall.) As such there is some comfort in knowing all my bad words are some tenuous “art form.”
One study found that using foul language increases one’s pain threshold. (I should admit I had a football coach tell me to scream and growl profanities so as to make me mean and hopefully intimidate the fellow across the line of scrimmage from me.) I do not know about the pain threshold thing.
Another of the professor’s findings is that use of taboo words correlated positively with neuroticism and openness and negatively correlated with agreeableness and conscientiousness. I shall leave it to those who know me well to comment on those findings.
I have learned through the years (and it didn’t take a rocket scientist to reach this conclusion): I do have to be very careful around children, dogs and preachers. The caution to be shown around children is obvious, if sometimes forgotten, in the heat of the moment. Dogs tend to take it personally. As for preachers, whom I rather like playing golf with, my “feelings” swing back and forth between quiet and curiosity as to how they may react. Of course, it only takes one round for me to get a pretty good reading on a preacher.
Remarkably, my experience with Baptist preachers has yielded the conclusion they are more tolerant than Methodists and almost on the saintly level of Presbyterians. I do not know what the Book of Common Prayer allows related to Episcopal priests.
I will say that, like the pipe smokers I used to relate to, I find that I encounter fewer and fewer cussers these days, which may be the reason there are more crazy people.
Contrary to what you may think, with the exception of the exposure of children, I have little guilt overall about my language. I do find myself slightly more guarded, or as a wise old friend once said: “Well h---!”