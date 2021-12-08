I could have written about the Michigan high school shootings, the latest in a too often occurrence because of too easy access to an exploding number of guns in our country. I would have mentioned that the young killer’s parents knew of their son’s troubles. Despite that, one parent bought the gun and ammunition only a couple of days before the boy got his hands on both because his parents, like too many parents with children, failed to take the basic step of locking up the gun and ammunition.
I could have written about congressional Republicans. One posted a video that portrayed himself killing a Democratic congresswoman and swinging a sword at President Joe Biden. A second suggested that a Democratic Muslim congresswoman is a suicide bomber. A third declared that the new coronovirus variant omicron is a Democratic invention so that the party can cheat more to win elections. I would have added that the stunning silence of other congressional Republicans encourages this juvenile behavior.
Because this season is meant to be an “upper” while these stories, like much of the current news, are “downers,” I am writing an “upper.”
The late, great cartoonist Walt Kelly created the wonderful daily newspaper cartoon strip “Pogo,” which ran from 1948 to 1975. For those who missed it then or are too young to have enjoyed it firsthand, “Pogo” followed the adventures of a group of animal creatures living in the Okefenokee Swamp. The main character was Pogo, a humble opossum with an everyman kind of reasoning, whose most memorable line was uttered for Earth Day, 1971: “We have met the enemy and he is us!”
Kelly populated the strip with wry commentary about then current political figures he portrayed as swamp creatures. Although Pogo was Kelly’s primary alter ego, he also expressed other personal beliefs, political and otherwise, through other characters: the loudmouth Albert Alligator, self-appointed sage Howland Owl, deranged mud turtle Churchill “Churchy” LaFemme, self-satisfied hound dog Beauregard Bugleboy, and Porky Pine, a misanthropic porcupine. Miss Mam’selle Hepzibah, a beautiful skunk who sometimes had a thing for Pogo, spoke in a French dialect, while Deacon Mushrat (a muskrat) spouted antiquated views in a bold black font.
One of my favorite Pogo memories is two Christmas carols Kelly created for his characters. One is very short and less known.
“Good King Sauerkraut, Look out! On your feets uneven. While the snoo lay round about… “Snoo? What’s snoo?” “Not Much. What’s snoo with you?”
The other is the well-known “Boston Charley.” It is sung to “Deck the Halls.”
First Verse: Deck us all with Boston Charlie, Walla Walla, Wash., an’ Kalamazoo! Nora’s freezin’ on the trolley, Swaller dollar cauliflower alley-garoo!
Second Verse: Don’t we know archaic barrel, Lullaby Lilla Boy, Louisville Lou? Trolley Molly don’t love Harold, Boola boola Pensacoola hullabaloo!
Third Verse: Bark us all bow-wows of folly, Polly wolly cracker ‘n’ too-da-loo!
Donkey Bonny brays a carol, Antelope Cantaloupe, ‘lope with you!
Fourth Verse: Hunky Dory’s pop is lolly, Gaggin’ on the wagon, Willy, folly go through! Chollie’s collie barks at Barrow, Harum scarum five alarm bung-a-loo!
Fifth Verse: Dunk us all in bowls of barley, Hinky dinky dink an’ polly voo! Chilly Filly’s name is Chollie, Chollie Filly’s jolly chilly view halloo!
Sixth Verse: Bark us all bow-wows of folly, Double-bubble, toyland trouble! Woof, woof, woof! Tizzy seas on melon collie! Dibble-dabble, scribble-scrabble! Goof, goof, goof!
Merry Christmas and never give in to dismay.