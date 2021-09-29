I have discovered a method to merge two of my passions, history and factoids: a date in history. For this column I have chosen Sept. 29, which happens to be today. Here are a few select events that occurred on this date in history.
522 BCE: Darius I of Persia kills Magian usurper Gaumâta, securing his hold as king of the Persian Empire.
480 BCE: Battle of Salamis: The Greek fleet under Themistocles defeats the Persian fleet under Xerxes I.
1567: War of Religion breaks out in France. Huguenots try to kidnap King Charles IX.
1789: U.S. War Department establishes a regular army.
1793: Tennis is first mentioned in an English sporting magazine.
1829: First units of the London Metropolitan Police hit the streets.
1879: NFL owners meet in Buffalo, New York, to adopt the “reserve clause,” giving each team exclusive rights to their players.
1880: First pro baseball game at Polo Grounds. Metropolitans beat Washington Nationals 4-2 in five innings.
1906: U.S. intervenes in Cuba and ousts Dictator Estrada Palma.
1910: National Urban League founded as the Committee on Urban Conditions Among Negroes.
1913: MLB Washington Senators pitcher Walter (Big Train) Johnson wins his 36th game.
1916: John D. Rockefeller becomes the world’s first billionaire.
1922: Benito Mussolini asks the Vatican to support his fascist party.
1936: Radio is used for first time in a presidential campaign.
1947: Jazz trumpeter Dizzy Gillespie plays Carnegie Hall.
1950: Telephone answering machine invented by Bell Laboratories.
1951: CBS does the first color telecast of football game.
1953: During Eisenhower administration, the U.S. government gave France $385 million for combat in Indo-China, thus beginning our years-long Vietnam involvement.
1954: Willie Mays’ famous over-the-shoulder catch during Game One of the World Series.
1956: Record of “I Love Mickey” by Mickey Mantle and Teresa Brewer reaches No. 87.
1957: Explosion at the Soviet Union’s Mayak plutonium production plant spreads radiation over 20,000 square miles.
1961: Bob Dylan’s first recording session is backup harmonica for singer Caroline Hester.
1962: JFK authorized use of federal troops to integrate the University of Mississippi.
1963: Rolling Stones’ first tour is the opening act for Bo Diddley and the Everly Brothers.
1982: First broadcast of “Cheers.”
1982: Cyanide-laced Tylenol capsules kill seven in Chicago.
1983: Congress invokes War Powers Act for first time. The same day Congress authorizes President Reagan to keep 1,600 Marines in Lebanon.
1988: U.S. men’s basketball team beats Australia 78-49 for bronze medal at the Seoul Olympics, the last time the team does not include NBA players.
2001: The Syracuse Herald-Journal newspaper, first published in 1839, ceases publication.
Many famous personages were born on this date. Here are a select few.
1547: Miguel de Cervantes y Saavedra, Spanish author of “Don Quixote.” 1571: Caravaggio, Italian painter known for “Saint Francis of Assisi in Ecstasy.” 1758: Horatio Nelson, British admiral and hero of Trafalgar. 1803: Mercator Cooper, American sea captain first to visit Japan and Antarctica. 1848: Caroline Yale, American educator who revolutionized the teaching of hearing-impaired students. 1881: Ludwig von Mises, Austrian-American economist. 1899: Lásló Jósef Bíró, Hungarian inventor of the ballpoint pen. 1901: Enrico Fermi, Italian-American nuclear physicist and 1938 Nobel Prize winner.
1904: Greer Garson, British actress. 1907: Gene Autry a cowboy actor, singer, songwriter, musician and business tycoon. 1923: Bum Phillips, NFL football coach. 1930: Colin Dexter, English who-done-it writer. 1931: James Cronin, American nuclear physicist and Nobel Prize winner. 1935: Jerry Lee Lewis, (The Killer), rock ’n’ roll piano player and singer. 1942: Ian McShane, British actor; Jean-Luc Ponty, French jazz-violinist; and Madeline Kahn, actress. 1943: Lech Wałęsa, Polish Solidarity leader and later president of Poland. 1948: Bryant Gumbel.
I trust this was both informative and enjoyable. I might do it again next Jan. 8, the birthday of singer Elvis Presley, radio personality Phil Williams and me.