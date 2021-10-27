There have been so many interesting news items lately that it was difficult for me to choose one for this column. Here are a few recent headlines that intrigued me enough that I actually considered them.
The Oct. 18 edition of the Washington Examiner, a conservative newspaper: “Trump concedes to being ‘former president’ in Capitol Riot lawsuit.” The article explains that in his legal action to prevent release of information from his administration to the congressional committee investigating the insurrection the following appears: “Plaintiff Donald J. Trump is the 45th President of the United States. President Trump brings this suit solely in his official capacity as a former President ….” Even though Trump continues to repeatedly insist, against all evidence, that he actually won the 2020 election and is encouraging Republicans not to vote in the 2022 and 2024 elections “(i)f we don’t solve the Presidential Election Fraud of 2020.”
The Oct. 11 edition of Business Insider: “A Trump-endorsed candidate for Arizona governor is claiming that the January 6 Capitol rioters were invited in by Capitol Police.” The article explains that Republican Kari Lake, who recently said “They (Capitol rioters) haven’t been charged with a crime, and they were invited in by Capitol Police,” was endorsed by Trump over other Republicans in the race after she suggested that he be added to Mount Rushmore.
The Oct. 1 edition of Fivethirtyeight: “Breitbart Claims That Democrats Want Republicans To Stay Unvaccinated.” The article explains that Breitbart News, a right-wing news site, argued that Democrats are using reverse psychology in promoting the COVID-19 vaccine because they know their urging it will make Republican voters more fervently oppose the vaccine, which will lead to many unvaccinated Republicans dying from COVID-19, thereby helping Democrats win elections.
The Oct. 2 edition of the aforementioned Business Insider: “Rudy Giuliani admits under oath that he got some of his ‘evidence’ of alleged election fraud from Facebook.” The article explains that the former New York City mayor and one-time Trump personal lawyer is being sued by ex-Dominion Voting Systems employee Eric Coomer, who is also suing the Trump campaign and others for promoting baseless conspiracy theories that he helped “rig” the election for Joe Biden. Giuliani admitted under oath in a deposition that some of his evidence of voter fraud in the 2020 election came from Coomer’s Facebook posts and that he did not interview or fact-check his sources. “It’s not my job in a fast-moving case to go out and investigate every piece of evidence that’s given to me,” Giuliani said in the deposition. “Why wouldn’t I believe him? I would have to have been a terrible lawyer … gee, let’s go find out it’s untrue. I didn’t have the time to do that.”
Or I could have written about the Oct. 13 CNN headline: “Huge problem. Passengers are bringing a record number of guns to the airport, TSA says.” The article explains that TSA reports finding 4,650 firearms in passengers’ luggage at airport checkpoints in the first 10 months of this year. That number surpasses the full-year record of 4,432, set in 2019 with two more months to go in 2021. The article adds that more than 3,900, or over 80%, of the firearms found were loaded, and that TSA says finding guns occurs more frequently in the states where guns are carried at a higher rate compared to other states.
In the end, I simply could not make up my mind. Next time I hopefully will be able to choose just one. Meantime, for the health of those near and dear to you, get the COVID-19 vaccine.