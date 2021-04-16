Wolf Blitzer with CNN interviewed Donald Trump, who was promoting his new book “Trump: How to Get Rich” in 2004. When asked about his political views, Trump said, “I’ve been around a long time. And it just seems the economy does better under the Democrats than under Republicans.”
Well, that’s one thing The Donald was right about. Even economists agree with him on this conclusion. The numbers — whether income, productivity, stock prices, jobs or GDP — have been better under Democratic presidents than Republican presidents for decades. The only question is “Why?”
Benjamin Fearnow wrote about this for Newsweek back in February. Some analysts have concluded that Democrats “have been more pragmatic and ‘more willing to heed economic and historical lessons’ about strengthening economies, while Republicans have clung to ‘magical’ tax cut and deregulation theories in times of crisis.” Even I’d noticed this pattern and concluded that conservatives seem to have a rather serious learning disability for which there is no cure other than to vote them out of high office.
One initiative the Biden administration is making sounds very promising to me. He intends for corporations to pay their fair share of the taxes that will be required to revitalize the infrastructure in the U.S. This revitalization is necessary for us to remain a major global power, in his view.
To begin negotiations, he threw out a new corporate tax rate of 28% including higher taxes on companies’ overseas earnings, a new minimum tax on profits they report to investors, and a budget increase for the Internal Revenue Service aimed at hiring more enforcement officials. Reuters and others predict that the new corporate tax rate will settle somewhere around 25%.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced that they are advocating a 21% minimum U.S. and global tax for companies and increasing enforcement of tax laws in order to prevent U.S. corporations from being at a disadvantage due to these measures. Exemptions on income from countries that don’t enact a minimum tax will be eliminated. Biden and Yellen believe this plan will discourage the shifting of jobs and profits overseas. Per David Lawder for Reuters, World Bank President David Malpass noted that “international attitudes were shifting away from continual tax reductions. ‘Taxes matter to development, and it’s important that the world get it right.’ ”
The GOP has long justified its prioritizing low taxes for corporations and the wealthy by trotting out the trickle-down theory. The public just got the results of a definitive study analyzing the impact of tax cuts for the wealthy for the 50-year period between 1965 to 2015. Per Aimee Picchi for CBS News, David Hope of the London School of Economics and Julian Limberg of King’s College London compared the economic outcomes of 18 developed countries that passed tax cuts for the wealthy in a specific year with countries that didn’t. Per capita GDP and unemployment rates after five years were “nearly identical” for both groups. And the only demographic who benefited from the cuts was the wealthy.
Most recently, we saw the boards of directors of many corporations decide to use their tax savings from the 2017 tax law to buy back stock and retire debt rather than hire more workers or increase employee pay scales. Companies howled at the thought of a $15 minimum wage. Most Democrats understand that this is the way corporations operate and that it’s up to the U.S. government to at least see that the tax laws don’t continue to place an unfair tax burden on everyone except the wealthy.
This all seems so academic in a way. Just a few months ago, the U.S. Capitol was attacked by thugs while all lawmakers and the vice president were performing their constitutional duties following an election. And the trickle-down Republicans still supported Trump, who had clearly inspired the crowd to attack the Capitol in an effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election. A Reuters photographer present at the time said he heard three different rioters say they were hoping to find Vice President Mike Pence and hang him as a traitor. Others recorded the crowd chanting “Hang Pence.” A gallows had been erected outside for this purpose.
We have problems much more severe than tax policy. But if our republic survives this unprecedented threat from within, it will be the Democrats who will lead us to prosperity.