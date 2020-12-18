Christmas Day is one week away. As we used to say, only six (five, if you go back far enough, because stores used to be closed on Sunday) more shopping days until Christmas.
This year, I’m not going shopping, at least not in person. I will shop a little online, have already done so. But I won’t go anywhere.
Most of us are preparing for a Christmas like none we’ve ever experienced. A holiday in the midst of a raging pandemic. A holiday in which there will be no traveling, no parties, no family gatherings. Not everyone will curtail their activities. I understand that. Not everyone did so for Thanksgiving.
But Deb and I will. We’d better. We are in an “at risk” age bracket. Chances of a severe and life-threatening illness if we catch the disease are exponentially greater for those over 65 years of age. These statistics are sobering.
According to reports I’ve read, part of what is driving the death rates for older Americans are the dismal reports coming out of retirement and nursing homes, where people who are already impaired are living in confined quarters.
Those who are not so confined are doing better because they have more ability to distance themselves from prolonged exposure.
But that’s comforting only if you actually distance yourself. It’s much more likely you get sick if you are confined to a nursing home, but not impossible to become infected if you’re not.
Everyone should be careful, but us old folks need to be especially cautious.
Not that we are the only ones who can become infected, mind you. While many who catch the disease are asymptomatic, especially young people, younger Americans sometimes get sick, sometimes severely. Many act as though they are “COVID-proof,” but they’re not.
And as for those in power who fancy themselves to be elite, and take pleasure in imposing restrictions on others that they ignore themselves, well! That subject would require a column of its own.
All of this brings me to what I want for Christmas. I want a vaccine.
I haven’t thought about what I want for Christmas for a long time, going back to when I was a kid, when everyone at school talked constantly about their Christmas wish lists, spurred on by Saturday morning television advertising by Mattel and Hasbro and so on.
This year is different. I have a specific wish. I am sure many share it. A vaccine. It won’t be made by Mattel, or Hasbro, but by Pfizer or Moderna. And it’s here. Doses are already being delivered to the states.
There are conflicting reports about exactly how quickly the COVID vaccine will be widely distributed. It can’t come soon enough for me.
The vaccine won’t be generally available right away. Distribution priorities may vary from state to state, but most think that health care workers will get it first, followed by first responders (law enforcement, fire protection, and so on), then nursing home residents, and then older Americans outside of institutions. Finally, everyone else.
The vaccine must be refrigerated, and requires two doses, administered — as I understand it — about four weeks apart. Getting the doses out to everyone will take time, but I think will come faster than one might think. In fact, by the time this column sees print, we likely will have better projections.
What about those who refuse the vaccine? I think that’s just nuts.
A large number of people have convinced themselves that the vaccine includes a computer chip so that they will be tracked or controlled by someone in China, or Russia, or somewhere.
That’s not true. As I understand it, each syringe will have a chip attached so that the number of doses distributed can be tracked. The chip will not be injected.
Some will nonetheless refuse the vaccine, just as many now refuse the flu vaccine. Can employers require it? Can the government?
As for the latter, there are some old judicial decisions that suggest the answer is “yes.” But you can bet the issue will be litigated again. As for the former, every private employer should check with legal counsel about what’s permitted, but employers will be able to at least encourage vaccination.
But you can bet many dining and entertainment venues won’t let you in without your vaccine card. Plan on that.