My wife and I grow cherry trees, and we noticed one year that we had many flowers but few cherries. Also that year, there weren’t many bees, and we thought the two facts might be connected. Since then, we’ve actively encouraged bees to live in our yard, and our cherry production has soared. Our three semi-dwarf cherry trees now produce upwards of 30 gallons a year.
For many plants to produce fruit and seed, its flowers must be pollinated. About a third of our food requires bees for pollination. Foods like apples, melons, cherries, blueberries, squash, broccoli, almonds and most leafy greens depend on bees. Also, oilseeds like palm, sunflower and cotton depend on bees, and alfalfa too. Loss of bees reduces availability of these basic foods, and raises the cost of meat and dairy.
There are many kinds of animal pollinators. Some flowers are pollinated by moths at night, others by bees, butterflies, birds and bats, and even some wasps contribute. That said, many edible plants can only be pollinated by bees.
Bees are in trouble in North America. Twenty years ago, 5-10% of bee hives would be lost during winter. Today, the number is more like 30%. The estimated number of bee hives has dropped by half since 1947. Today, many crops are limited by pollination. More bees would allow more food to be produced.
Bees eat pollen and drink nectar and water. Pollen is their only source of protein. They need flowers throughout the growing season, and those flowers need to be insecticide-free.
We can easily make our neighborhoods more bee-friendly. Our gardens would be more productive, and America’s farms would do better.
A study at Rutgers University suggests the almost 4,000 species of native bees do about as much pollinating as the domesticated European honeybees grown by beekeepers. All bees are important, and you can help them survive.
Firstly, we need to make sure flowers are available throughout the growing season. To a bee, a manicured, weed-free suburban lawn is little better than the asphalt street it faces.
When landscaping your home, choose plants so there are blooms throughout the year. Blooming trees, spring bulbs, ground covers, and some shrubs are early bloomers. Then annuals can take over for summer. For the fall, there are a range of perennials and annuals that bloom right up to frost. Growing more flowers makes your home more attractive to humans as well as bees!
Secondly, limit the impact of insecticides. Whenever applying insecticides, avoid spraying open flowers. When insecticides are needed, try the least toxic first. I keep a spray bottle filled with a quart of soapy water handy. It is effective against many small insects like aphids and some beetles. Diatomaceous earth can be effective against creepy-crawlers (e.g., slugs). Milky spore is a bacteria that specifically attacks grubs. Borax is effective against bugs in buildings. If relatively innocuous materials do not solve your problem, then select insecticides that are more biodegradable over those that are less so. Avoid “systemic insecticides” sold to be placed around the roots so they penetrate the entire plant — it will end up in the pollen where it is isn’t even needed.
A third thing is to encourage meadows, which serve as a smorgasbord for bees. They also provide nesting sites for ground-dwelling bees. I have an empty field next to my house, and I try to leave a section of it “au naturel” during parts of the spring and summer. All sorts of wildflowers bloom when left to their own devices. I never let it get over knee height, and to keep it looking tidier, I mow and trim the edges. Sometimes I mow a design into the taller grass — smiley faces and other designs appear from time to time.
Cities and counties can participate. Domtar Park has a lovely grass field with a loop trail leading from the ball fields to the end of the island and back. The city could let part of the field grow taller, or even plant wildflowers, while keeping the trail nicely trimmed for walkers. This would provide food and habitat for bees and birds. Cities and counties with suitable programs can become Bee City Affiliates at BeeCityUSA.org.
You can read more about pollinator conservation by visiting Xerces.org.