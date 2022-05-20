I didn’t think I was going to write another column on abortion, at least not so soon. But I find that I must, because I see too many people of various persuasions acting as though abortion is an easy issue, and it’s not.
To me, and to many others, what makes the issue difficult is the recognition that at some point during pregnancy we are talking about two lives, not one.
There is, of course, the expectant mother. And then there is the unborn child. But at what point does a fertilized ovum become a child, a human being residing in, but a life separate from, the woman carrying it?
That’s the hard part. I recognize, and respect, the view that “life begins at conception” (of which more below). But I do not share it, nor apparently (if polls are at all reliable) do most Americans. Most of us believe there is a window of time after conception in which the fetus is not far enough advanced that its removal is taking a human life, and thus abortion ought to be permitted.
But when does that window close? Tennessee passed a law a few years ago prohibiting abortion after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which is six to eight weeks after conception. That is a defensible position, but I’m not sure it’s the best benchmark. At about 20 weeks, the fetus, according to studies, can feel pain, and modern sonogram technology shows that shortly afterward, the developing child appears “human.” At that point, I’m convinced. We’re definitely talking about two lives, not one.
A related question is whether there ought to be exceptions to the cutoff date. What if a pregnant woman has been raped? What if the pregnancy is the product of incest? And if such exceptions are provided, how long do they last? Another 10 weeks? Twenty? Up until the point of birth? In cases where the pregnancy is life-threatening to the expectant mother, even the last date seems appropriate.
These are difficult questions. But their very difficulty requires that they be addressed, debated if necessary, and the reasons for the provisions addressing them explained. If the Supreme Court follows through with the leaked draft opinion that overturns Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood, such issues will be returned to state legislatures, which, as I explained in a recent column, are the better place to resolve them than the federal courts.
Tennessee has already addressed them. In 2020, the legislature passed a “trigger law” that provides that, 30 days after the issuance of an opinion overturning Roe and Casey, the law will become effective. The statute makes performing an abortion a Class C felony in all cases except where necessary to save the pregnant woman’s life or physical health.
There are no other exceptions. There is no “window of choice.” No provisions for cases of rape or incest. The law endorses the view that life begins at conception without reservation. And I think it goes too far.
Now, nobody hid the 2020 law. Its passage was duly reported. But I don’t think that most of us were paying close attention. I confess that I was not. Frankly, no one was anticipating a reversal of Casey and Roe. But if we do get that result from the Supreme Court, I think the law should be reconsidered.
Now let’s look at the other extreme. Just last week, 49 United States senators, including all Democrats except Joe Manchin, voted for a bill that went far beyond the actual holdings in Roe and Casey.
Under the guise of protecting women’s health, it would have prohibited any regulation of abortion at all in the first two trimesters, with exceptions so broad that abortion would be protected even up to the point of birth. It would have made it a crime for a physician to refuse to perform an abortion for reasons of conscience. The law would have been imposed on the entire nation.
And that’s way too extreme, too. In photographs of the protests over the anticipated Supreme Court decision, I’ve seen placards that say, “Abortion is health care.” It’s usually not. Studies show that most abortions in this country are unrelated to health concerns, but “elective.”
We are often told to “follow the science.” The science tells us that abortion affects two lives, not one, at some point. That determining that point is difficult doesn’t mean we don’t have to do it.