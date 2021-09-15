Back in the day, I never missed “You Are There.” It was a television history program from 1953 to 1972 hosted by Walter Cronkite. The series featured events in American and world history as varied as the Battle of Hastings, the execution of Joan of Arc, and the Spanish conquest of the Aztec Empire by Hernán Cortés.
CBS News reporters, in modern-day suits, reported on the action and interviewed the protagonists. At the end of every episode, an announcer gravely intoned those memorable lines: “What sort of day was it? A day like all days, filled with those events that alter and illuminate our times ... and you were there.”
For those of us old enough to have been around at the time, how many of us remember exactly where we were on these memorable events?
The Nov. 21, 1963, assassination of President John F. Kennedy while riding in an open convertible in a Dallas motorcade. I was in a high school study hall when another teacher came into the room and choked out the news. We were all stunned. Some gasped out loud. A few cried.
The April 4, 1968, assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis. I was a senior at Maryville College. Given the day and early evening time, I was at my student job in the college theater when someone, I forget who, told me. The students, me included, were stunned.
The March 31, 1968, announcement by President Johnson. President and candidate for reelection Lyndon Johnson, in a nationally televised speech in the midst of growing protests over the Vietnam War, the first of our never-ending wars, concluded with this totally unexpected, and now famous, line: “I shall not seek, nor will I accept, the nomination of my party for another term as your president.” At that electric moment, I was a student at Maryville College in a “parlor,” the only place males could be in women’s dorm at the time. Everyone there was momentarily stunned and then whooped and hollered at what was joyous news to us.
The June 5, 1968, midnight assassination of presidential candidate Robert Kennedy at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles. I was at home after college graduation. Given the very late hour of the event, we did not hear about it until the next morning. We were stunned. The assassin, Sirhan Sirhan, was seen on live television fatally shooting Kennedy. He was convicted. Now 77, he has been recommended for parole as no longer a threat to society.
The Aug. 16, 1977, death of Elvis Presley in Memphis. I was at my job in a manufacturing plant in West Tennessee when an employee listening to a radio heard the announcement that Elvis had died and, crying, went around telling us few office employees still at work and the many employees on the plant’s second shift. After a stunned silence, crying began.
The 11th of September, 2001. I do not need to relate what happened in the morning that day — everyone alive then and now knows the details, but not everyone witnessed the events. I was at home watching some long-forgotten TV program when it was interrupted by live reporting moments after the first plane hit the World Trade Center. I was stunned. Then I watched in disbelief as a second plane hit. In a macabre sort of way, I was unable not to watch. The news later reported a third hijacked plane hit the Pentagon and still later a fourth crashed in Pennsylvania. Reporting with film followed.
These events changed the course of our history.
And I was there.
