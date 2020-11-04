COVID-19 has done a real number on events at our area historic sites this year, canceling most and forcing others to go virtual. But one event will be soldiering on with in-person presentations.
A Walk in Their Boots will be hosting its ninth annual all-era military timeline event on Veterans Day weekend, Nov. 7-8, at Tipton Haynes State Historic Site in Johnson City. This year’s event will highlight the 75th anniversary of V/E and V/J DAY (Victory in Europe and Victory in Japan), commemorating the end of WWII. Best of all, the event is free to the public.
“A Walk in Their Boots is, most importantly, an event honoring the American soldier throughout our nation’s history,” said Jeff Campbell, one of the volunteer coordinators. “The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily and features battle re-enactments, weapons demos, military vehicles and more.”
The event will open to the public at 10 a.m. each day with a flag raising ceremony.
In addition to the tours and weapons demonstrations, on Saturday there will be a WWII battle scenario that will begin at noon, with a Vietnam scenario starting at 2 p.m. followed by a military vehicle presentation at 3 p.m.
Sunday will have battle scenarios at the same times but will also feature a worship service at 10:15 a.m. Event coordinators are also looking at the possibility of adding a Civil War scenario.
Campbell noted that this will be a military timeline event, so there will be opportunities to visit displays of soldiers in the field, walk through the encampments, and see the gear and equipment used in the different time periods with representations from the Revolutionary War to the modern day.
Even though the event is soldiering on in spite of the pandemic, there were a few events that had to be dropped.
“This year we have had to make changes to the event to ensure the safety of our veterans and the public at large due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Campbell. “After careful thought and consideration, we determined it would put our veterans at risk to have our usual veterans luncheon and recognition ceremony due to the age of the attendees. It was considered too risky to have a large gathering in close proximity. We do hope that those veterans that do attend will be available to speak with the public and share their personal experiences, and we encourage them to do so.”
Because this is an in-person event, COVID-19 guidelines will be in effect.
Visitors will check in at the welcome area. Everyone will be requested to bring a face mask or covering and wear it where appropriate. Tours of the static displays will be conducted as self-guided with group sizes limited to 10 participants. Everyone will be required to maintain a safe distance of at least 6 feet.
While most activities are held outside, indoor presentations — where masks are required — in the auditorium will be limited to 50 people at a time. Scheduled battle reenactments and weapons displays will be performed in the open fields with visitors observing from a safe distance and keeping themselves 6 feet apart. Hand sanitizer will be available
“We hope this gives everyone a safe and enjoyable opportunity to get out and about and commemorate Veterans Day,” Campbell said. “Our hope is that this event will honor our veterans’ service and sacrifice by allowing the public to step into their boots, if you will, for a time and glimpse a slice of life of the soldier in the field.”