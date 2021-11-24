The archetype American Thanksgiving is the Pilgrims’ November 1621 celebration. However, most everything popularly believed about that event is wrong. The exact date in 1621 is unknown. The dress we associate with it was formal attire and not worn for a thanksgiving on the grounds. The feast lasted three days, and Native Americans outnumbered Pilgrims 90 to 50, according to attendee Edward Winslow.
The Pilgrims were not the first to celebrate thanksgiving in what became the United States. That honor belongs to others. A 1541 thanksgiving Mass was held by the Spanish explorer Coronado and his 1,500 men at Palo Duro Canyon in the Texas Panhandle. Thanksgiving services were routine in the Virginia colony as early as 1607, with Jamestown holding a thanksgiving in 1610.
The First National Thanksgiving Proclamation was by the Continental Congress. It issued several “national days of prayer, humiliation, and thanksgiving,” the first in 1777. The Massachusetts firebrand revolutionary Samuel Adams wrote the first draft. Congress then adopted an edited version. George Washington famously issued a proclamation urging Americans to celebrate a day of thanksgiving in 1789 after Congress requested he do so.
Thanksgiving was celebrated off and on nationally after that, but more often locally, which caused the date to be flexible. Caleb Strong, governor of Massachusetts, declared in 1813 that Thursday, Nov. 25, of that year would be “for a day of public thanksgiving and prayer.” Then in 1816, Gov. William Plumer of New Hampshire appointed Thursday, Nov. 14, to be observed as a day of public thanksgiving. In the same year, Gov. John Brooks of Massachusetts appointed Thursday, Nov. 28, to be “observed throughout that State as a day of Thanksgiving.”
President Lincoln, in 1863, settled the date question when he proclaimed a national day of “Thanksgiving and Praise to our beneficent Father who dwelleth in the Heavens,” to be celebrated on the last Thursday in November. (The proclamation was actually written by Lincoln Cabinet member Edwin Stanton.) In 1870, President Grant signed Congress’ Holidays Act that made Lincoln’s Thanksgiving date a yearly federal holiday, but only in Washington, D.C. Then in 1885, Congress placed Thanksgiving on the the last Thursday in November and made it and all other federal holidays paid holidays for federal workers throughout the United States.
That Thanksgiving date stood firm until 1939 when President Franklin D. Roosevelt moved the official observance one week earlier to give the nation’s merchants an extra Christmas selling week to juice the Great Depression recovery. As with much of what FDR enacted, this was controversial. So in 1942, by an act of Congress, which Roosevelt signed into law, Thanksgiving Day was permanently moved to the fourth Thursday of November.
Here is some Thanksgiving trivia to keep the non-football fans occupied after the feast tomorrow.
Thanksgiving superseded Evacuation Day, a de facto national holiday that had been held on Nov. 25 each year prior to the Civil War. It commemorated the British withdrawal from the United States after the American Revolution.
Partisan politics once divided the nation over Thanksgiving. When FDR changed the date, Republicans protested, calling it an affront to the memory of Lincoln. People began referring to Nov. 30 as the “Republican Thanksgiving” and Nov. 23 as the “Democratic Thanksgiving” or “Franksgiving.”
So many American cities hold road running events on Thanksgiving morning, that as of 2018, Thanksgiving is the most popular race day in America.
Benjamin Franklin wanted the turkey as our national symbol. Remember that as you and yours enjoy your bird tomorrow.
Have a wonderful Thanksgiving Day.