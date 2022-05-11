The U.S. Supreme Court is much in the news. Consequently it seems timely to learn more about that august institution.
Pursuant to our Constitution, the court (commonly referred to as SCOTUS) was established by Congress in 1789. The first chief justice, John Jay, and the first eight associate justices (one was John Rutledge, who was promoted to chief when Jay resigned in 1795 to become governor of New York) were appointed by President George Washington.
Perhaps the most infamous chief justice was Roger Taney, who married the sister of his longtime friend, Francis Scott Key.
He was a true-blue Andrew Jackson supporter. In return for his loyalty, President Jackson appointed him to several federal offices, including Treasury secretary.
However, the Senate rejected him, making Taney the first presidential Cabinet member ever to suffer that indignity. Then Jackson nominated Taney to SCOTUS in 1835, only to be rejected by the Senate a second time. Jackson tried again 10 months later, successfully nominating Taney as chief justice to replace the late, great John Marshall, still the longest- serving chief justice at over 30 years.
Although Taney accomplished much good on the court during his tenure, he will forever live in infamy as the author of the undisputed worst ever, so far, SCOTUS decision — the 1857 Dred Scott case.
In Taney’s interpretation of original documents, the framers of the Constitution believed slaves were so inferior that they possessed no legal rights. Therefore African Americans, whether free men or slaves, were not, and never could be, citizens. So Scott could not sue for his freedom.
For good measure, Taney declared the Missouri compromise unconstitutional. Incredibly to us, six of the eight associate justices agreed with Taney. Despite his many critics, Taney served until he died on Oct. 12, 1864.
A total of 115 justices have served in SCOTUS from its beginning; 95.6% have been white men. All chief justices have been white men — so far. The first nonwhite man on the court was Thurgood Marshall in 1967. The second is Clarence Thomas, currently the longest-serving justice. He was appointed in 1991 after the death of Marshall.
It took nearly 200 years for the first woman Supreme. Sandra Day O’Connor arrived in 1981. Since then five more women have been named to SCOTUS. Once the white male barricade was breached it was impossible to close; almost half of the justices since 1990 have been women or minorities.
The court had no permanent home and moved from city to city until the current edifice was completed in 1935. There is nothing sacred about nine. The Constitution gives Congress the power to set the number of justices. Its original size in 1789 was six. Later it was seven, then nine, then 10, then seven again and since 1869, nine.
Though all have been lawyers, there are no constitutional qualifications for SCOTUS justices. William Howard Taft is the only person to have served as U.S. president and on the court, where he was chief justice.
Washington made 11 appointments to the court, while Franklin Roosevelt made the second-highest number of appointments, nine. Four presidents made none. In recent years, SCOTUS has received some 10,000 annual requests to review cases but hears only about 80.
There are approximately six primary judicial philosophies from Activism to Textualism. Individual SCOTUS justices claim one to justify their interpretation of the Constitution.
Although many may not agree it should be thus, Justice Charles Evans Hughes was undoubtedly correct when he famously quipped: “The Constitution is what the judges say it is.”