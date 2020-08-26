I find it interesting that Tennessee, a state that has no oceans on its borders, has a rich naval history.
In the past two weeks, I have written columns about Union Adm. David Farragut from East Tennessee and Confederate submarine builder H.L. Hunley from Middle Tennessee and their Civil War exploits. But the tradition extends well beyond the Civil War — even into the Cold War with the story of Tennessee’s Capt. William Anderson, who commanded the world’s first nuclear submarine, the USS Nautilus, on its historic mission under the North Pole.
Anderson was born the son of a sawmill operator in Bakerville, near Nashville. After graduation from Columbia Military Academy, he received an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, where he graduated and was commissioned an ensign in June 1942, during the heart of World War II.
In October 1942, Anderson was assigned to the USS Tarpon. During three patrols as a first lieutenant, he received a commendation with ribbon and Combat V. The citation in part reads, “As Battle Station Officer of the Deck, his skillful navigation of his ship materially assisted his Commanding Officer in conducting successful attacks which resulted in the sinking of 21,000 tons of enemy shipping.”
Anderson served on the USS Tarpon until June 1943, when he was made gunnery officer and first lieutenant of the USS Narwhal.
After making six war patrols on the Narwhal, he was assigned to the USS Trutta.
While serving on board the USS Trutta, Anderson’s actions in battle, helping to sink 17 enemy vessels and rescue a downed aviator, earned him the Bronze Star with Combat V.
After Anderson served during a total of 11 combat patrols, World War II came to an end. Anderson was assigned to the USS Sarda in September 1946 and rose to the rank of executive officer. He returned to the U.S. to be an instructor in naval weapons before being reassigned to his old ship the USS Trutta as its executive officer.
With the outbreak of the Korean War, Anderson was given command of the USS Wahoo in May 1953, which remained in that theater of war until May 1954. At that same time back in the States, the world’s first nuclear submarine, the USS Nautilus, was under construction and then launched.
With the signing of the armistice in Korea, Anderson came home to head the Tactical Department at the U.S. Navy Submarine School before serving as adviser to the Chief of the Naval Reactors Branch for Submarine Operating Matters.
On June 19, 1957, Anderson took command of the USS Nautilus from its first commanding officer, Capt. Eugene Wilkinson. Only a few months later, on Oct. 4, the Soviet Union upped the stakes in the Cold War by launching Sputnik 1 into orbit.
President Dwight Eisenhower established NASA to answer Russia’s challenge in space, but he needed a more immediate response to Sputnik. That answer was under the command of Anderson.
For the moment, Russia controlled space above, but Eisenhower would show that the United States controlled the oceans below. The president gave direct orders to Anderson to sail the USS Nautilus from the Pacific Ocean, below the arctic ice cap, and surface in the Atlantic Ocean. Such a trip had never been accomplished before.
Code named Operation Sunshine, the task facing Anderson would be tough. Navigational aids such as compasses and gyrocompasses tend to lose their accuracy as they approach the poles. It was not known for certain at the time whether a submarine could break through the ice to surface if it ran into trouble. In some places, there would be very limited space between the ice sheet and the floor of the Bering Sea or the Arctic Sea.
After delays due to heavy ice, ice so thick that there wasn’t enough space between it and the sea floor to allow the passage of a submarine, Anderson set out with the USS Nautilus on July 23, 1958, through the Bering Strait and successfully passed under the North Pole on Aug. 3, at 11:15 p.m. EDT.
As the Nautilus completed the journey under the ice, Anderson sent this message to Adm. H.G. Rickover, chief of Naval Reactors Branch and known as the father of the nuclear navy. “Nautilus has just completed the first transpolar voyage from the Pacific to the Atlantic Ocean. Only your farsighted visualization of nuclear power and your personal drive to make it become a reality have made this significant accomplishment possible. All of us in Nautilus wish to again thank you and all the members of your organization for your assistance in everything Nautilus has accomplished.”
When the Nautilus arrived in Greenland, Anderson was airlifted off and flown to Washington, D.C., where Eisenhower presented him with the Legion of Merit and announced the crew would receive a Presidential Unit Citation. The crew was awarded the citations when the ship arrived in England.
In 1959, Anderson wrote a book about his adventure under the ice called “Nautilus 90 North,” followed years later by “The Ice Diaries,” which contained declassified details of the mission. He was also awarded the Founder’s Gold Medal of the Royal Geographical Society of London in 1959. He also appeared on the cover of Life magazine with his adventures featured inside.
Anderson retired from the Navy in 1960, returning to Tennessee to take up a career in politics. He ran for governor as an independent candidate, finishing second to Gov. Frank G. Clement. In 1964, he ran as a Democrat and was successfully elected Sixth District representative, a position he would hold until 1972.
Anderson died on Feb. 25, 2007, and was buried at Arlington Cemetery.
Upon his death his wife, Pat, said, “He loved Tennessee and he loved the Navy.”