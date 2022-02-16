Warning: If you believe this quiz testing your knowledge of Black history will cause you “discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress on account of your race,” stop reading this column immediately.
Should you still want to proceed after reading the warning, you must provide full names of people and organizations where asked, not last names or organizational acronyms.
You are not allowed to use outside resources including books, the internet or phoning friends. The answers are at the end.
No peeking.
Good luck!
1. W.E.B. DuBois was the first Black to earn a Harvard University Ph.D. Where did he attend undergraduate school?
2. Thurgood Marshall was American’s first Black U.S. Supreme Court justice. What Howard University professor was Marshall’s mentor?
3. Who led an 1822 slave revolt in South Carolina?
4. Who was the first Black to serve in the United States Senate?
5. What was the first American university to create a formalized Black Studies program?
6. Ancient Egyptians did not call their country “Egypt.” What was their name for it, which many scholars translate as “land of the Blacks”?
7. In 1905, several Black intellectuals met in upstate New York to discuss critical issues (not critical race theory) facing Black people. What was the group’s name?
8. Only one Black Republican currently serves in the U.S. Senate. Who is she/he?
9. Who is considered the creator of designating a time to promote and educate people about Black history and culture?
10. Which constitutional amendment gave Black men the right to vote?
11. What is America’s oldest Historically Black College or University?
12. Who was the first American Black to publish a book of poetry?
13. Who was the first Black woman in America to earn a four-year college degree?
14. What was the name of the Black man who accompanied Lewis and Clark on their famous 1804 expedition to the Pacific Coast?
15. Who was the first Black to host a major network morning show?
16. Who was the first Black to win an Oscar?
17. Who was the first Black to win a gold medal in the Olympics?
18. Why was February chosen as Black History Month?
19. What famous Black man was assassinated on his friend Maya Angelou’s birthday?
20. What famous American Black performer who lived in France for many years smuggled German military secrets to the Allies in World War II?
21. What Black female educator and politician survived three assassination attempts during her campaign for the 1972 Democratic presidential nomination?
22. What Black man played an integral part in Robert Peary’s successful 1909 North Pole expedition?
23. The older brother of what Black baseball legend won a silver medal in the 200-meter dash at the 1936 Olympics coming in second to Jesse Owens?
24. When was The Negro Baseball League founded?
25. Who was the first Black news correspondent allowed in the United States House and Senate press gallery?
1. Fisk University in Nashville.
2. Charles Hamilton Houston.
3. Denmark Vesey, a carpenter.
4. Sen. Hiram Rhodes Revels, a Mississippi Republican, from 1870-1871.
5. San Francisco State College, in 1969.
6. Kemet.
7. The Niagara Movement.
8. Tim Scott, of South Carolina.
9. Carter G. Woodson, the “father of Black history,” in 1921.
10. 15th.
11. Cheyney University in Cheyney, Pennsylvania, founded in 1837.
12. Phillis Wheatley.
13. Lucy Stanton, from Oberlin College in 1850.
14. York, Clark’s slave.
15. Bryant Gumbel, in 1981.
16. Hattie McDaniel, who was not allowed to attend the “Gone With The Wind” premiere in Atlanta.
17. John Taylor, on the 4x400 relay team, in 1908.
18. Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass have February birthdays.
19. Martin Luther King Jr.
20. Josephine Baker.
21. Shirley Chisholm.
22. Matthew Henson.
23. Jackie Robinson.
24. 1920.
25. Percival Prattis, in 1945.