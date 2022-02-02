Once upon a time, I memorized Robert Frost’s “Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening.” The first lines are: “Whose woods these are I think I know. His house is in the village though; He will not see me stopping here To watch his woods fill up with snow.” The opening lines of “Snowman” by poet Wallace Stevens are “One must have a mind of winter To regard the frost and the boughs Of the pine-trees crusted with snow.”
Ralph Waldo Emerson wrote this first line in his poem “The Snow Storm,” “Announced by all the trumpets of the sky, Arrives the snow.”
John Greenleaf Whittier wrote the very long poem “Snow-Bound: A Winter Idyl.” The first stanza contains these lines: “A chill no coat, however stout, Of homespun stuff could quite shut out, A hard, dull bitterness of cold, That checked, mid-vein, the circling race Of life-blood in the sharpened face, The coming of the snow-storm told.”
I cite these poems because, as I write, the East Coast from North Carolina into Maine, an area where I have family, is expecting blizzard conditions with up to 3 feet of snow in places Saturday through Sunday. Anyone who has been in a full-blown blizzard knows how terrifying they can be. I speak from experience.
I was born in one of our winter snow capitals: Chicago. Since I left there at age 4, I have no personal memory of the snow, but from photos of me stuffed into a snowsuit there in winter apparently the city gets a lot of the white stuff. I have been back to Chicago several times since but never in winter.
We moved to Las Animas, a small farming and ranching community on Colorado’s mostly flat, mostly dry, southeastern high plains. It could get very cold. It could get snowy, with a blizzard once in awhile. My snow memories are they were usually only a few inches and not frequent, and that after a good snow, older farm boys would drive tractors into town and tow kids on strings of sleds up and down the main street.
From there we moved to the big city — Kansas City, Kansas. Snows there were no more frequent than Colorado but were usually deeper. I may be wrong, but I do not remember schools closing for snow. I do remember the newspaper being delivered even on heavy snow days. From there I traveled some distance to further my education at Good Ole Murvul in East Tennessee, where it does occasionally snow, which most students from Florida had never seen. My snow memory from those days was the exuberantly playful joy of those kids experiencing it for the first time.
I lived in Tucson, Arizona, for a short while. Winter there seemed to last about one month, as I recall, and it did snow once, but the flakes melted before touching the ground.
A few years later I returned to eastern Colorado, 50 miles west of where I lived the first time in the state. The winter weather was identical. I went to several New Year’s Eve parties on very cold, snowy nights.
There I experienced the first blizzard I vividly remember to this day. I worked about a mile east of town. One winter night I was there late waiting for truck drivers to call and tell me they could not get there because of the blizzard. After the last one checked in, I ventured out for the short, one-mile drive to town. In the whiteout of a blizzard, I could not tell the road from the fields. I would have been in very serious trouble had not an intrepid someone driven by moments earlier. I followed the fast-fading tracks into town where buildings blocked the wind.
As I look out my window now, it is snowing.