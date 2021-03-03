There has been so much in the news, I decided to create a digest selected from many longer articles I have read the past week.
As of last week, more than 500,000 Americans had died from COVID-19 in one year. Journalists have been searching for words and imagery to convey the magnitude of that massive number. A common one is that this is more than the total American deaths from World War I, World War II and the Vietnam War combined. President Biden did his best to acknowledge this immense loss of life saying, in part, at the White House last Monday evening, “As we acknowledge the scale of this mass death in America, we remember each person and the life they lived.”
A candlelit moment of silence followed, and the president ordered all flags on federal property to be lowered to half-staff for the following five days to honor the dead. I cannot imagine That Guy doing anything like this.
According to the Brennan Center for Justice, a pro-voting-rights group, “More than 165 bills restricting voting access have been proposed in 33 state legislatures — more than four times as many as had been proposed in February 2020.”
Meanwhile, the Voter Protection Program has a issued a thoroughly researched report debunking “The Big Lie” that the 2020 national election was rife with vote fraud and That Guy actually won by a landslide.
According to the nonprofit ReFED, more than a third of all food grown for human consumption in the United States is wasted by U.S. consumers. That is about $408 billion worth of food, grown on 18% of U.S. farmland with 4 trillion tons of water. The report also says that the carbon footprint of U.S. food waste is greater than that of the airline industry.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently reported that “the U.S. has sustained 285 weather and climate disasters since 1980 where overall damages/costs reached or exceeded $1 billion (including Consumer Price Index adjustment to 2020). The total cost of these 285 events exceeds $1.875 trillion. The years with 10 or more separate billion-dollar disaster events include 1998, 2008, 2011-2012, and 2015-2020.”
This year, after the recent Texas winter disaster, could set a record — and it is only March.
The wealth of the five richest American billionaires (Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates and Warren Buffet) increased 85% ($303 billion) since the COVID-19 pandemic began. By contrast, the median wealth of American households is about $121,700, and due to COVID, millions are having difficulty paying basic bills, including rent and mortgages even as new home prices soar.
Meanwhile, millions of Americans remain unemployed and threatened by poverty because COVID has exposed the woeful state of unemployment insurance nationwide.
The biggest news is, of course, NASA’s successful Mars landing of its Perseverance.
The video of the parachute deploying and astrobiologist robot’s subsequent landing are amazing. If you have not seen it, do.
That it is technically possible for Perseverance to send pictures across the vast distance from Mars to Earth staggers my mind.
And about that colorful orange-and-white parachute. NASA said of it, “Sometimes we leave messages in our work for others to find for that purpose. So we invite you all to give it a shot and show your work.” Ian Clark, the rover’s systems engineer, was the mastermind behind the binary code pattern on the parachute. It took internet sleuths only six hours to decipher “Dare mighty things,” from a Theodore Roosevelt quote: “Far better is it to dare mighty things …”
Perseverance is another shot in our arms that also makes us feel hopeful about the future.
However, in the present we must continue to wear a mask, keep social distance and wash our hands often.