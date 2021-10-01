Several years ago, I drove up to a railroad crossing with its barrier in the closed position. I looked to my left and noticed a locomotive/train idling just short of the crossing. A man descended from the locomotive’s cab, walked to a waiting railroad-owned vehicle, and was “chauffeured” away. I had evidently just observed an engineer who had finished his shift and was headed home.
Another time more recently, I again encountered this scenario. But evidently this engineer’s shift was just beginning as a man carrying a tote bag exited a company vehicle, walked to the train, and climbed up into the massive locomotive’s cab. I’m sure this was very mundane to those guys. But it was certainly a new one on me.
I’ve long been amazed at the nearly constant work CSX does to maintain the rails around here. It seems like I see one of their very specialized maintenance vehicles and equipment involved in some sort of track/signal maintenance at major railroad crossings more often than not.
Evidently it takes a tremendous amount of effort and money to keep the railroad infrastructure safe and reliable. And I for one really appreciate it after I see an article where a train had derailed and created havoc somewhere or another. I found an article by Peter Reynolds titled “Prescriptive Maintenance Rides The Rail With CSX,” which increased my respect for their diligence even more.
In 2016, CSX’s director of locomotive engineering explained his company’s long-term business strategy for predictive maintenance at an ARC Industry Forum in Orlando, Florida. CSX operates more than 21,000 miles of track and had at the time 4,000 locomotives, each with a replacement value of about $1 million.
Some sections of these 21,000 miles of infrastructure date back to 1902. They had reported losses of over $1 billion since 2003 in 2,500 train derailments caused by human factors, tracks, locomotives and other things. In order to allow the company to better predict and to avoid or at least more quickly resolve problems with their tracks and rolling stock, CSX contracted with Mtell to develop machine learning technologies.
They set up a pilot program with a series of “super-sites” with interconnected sensors and wayside systems. As the entire train passes through these monitoring locations, the system registers highly technical data for use in machine learning programs to identify and predict failures and inefficiencies with rolling stock. The sensors also register a total count of axles passing through to alert crews to “exactly” where repairs are needed. CSX was sufficiently pleased with the pilot project that they eventually expanded the system. My personal observations of local CSX activity are no doubt associated with this approach.
CSX and other railroad companies hope to prevent as many train accidents like the latest Amtrak derailment in Montana from happening as possible. BNSF owns the track where this event occurred, resulting in death and injuries.
I had hoped to see Amtrak service extended to Bristol, Virginia. But it appears that there is no chance this could happen until after 2028 when the new railroad bridge from Virginia into the District of Columbia is completed.
My first taste of the train travel mode was due to the efforts of a wonderful elementary school teacher who arranged a field trip for our class to board a train at the depot in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, for a Saturday round trip to Mocksville. The seating was very basic, and I was enthralled with the little white paper drinking cups for water. Wish I could thank the lady today for that memorable experience.
But for now in our area, there appears to be plenty of freight train traffic.
Many of the boxcars have some colorful graffiti spray-painted on their sides, which the railroads do not find amusing. (It’s considered vandalism and is illegal.) And of course, train-hoppers (hobos) are still a thing. When a hobo dies (“catches the Westbound” per HowStuffWorks.com), he or she is often interred in the National Hobo Cemetery located in Britt, Iowa. Some people are always ready to risk life and limb for a free ride. And of course, there have been attempts to steal locomotives/trains. One instance occurred in 2019 where a thief started a train parked in a railyard in Ocala, Florida. He crashed it through a fence and had a 10-mile joyride crossing several roads before returning it to the yard (Wesh.com). Each to his own.
