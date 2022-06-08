Last week I started to tell you about the new National Museum of the United States Army at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, but got sidetracked telling some of the stories I heard there. This week I hope to finish what I started, but don’t hold your breath.
As I said last week, to reach the galleries from the lobby, you walk among a formation of pylons telling the stories of soldiers throughout history. One of the first galleries you reach after the pylons is named “Global War” and is dedicated to the World War II era.
Before you even enter this gallery, you can see a Sherman tank just inside. When you walk through the door to get a closer look at the tank, you see that it has snow on it, and an officer on the ground is talking to the tank commander.
On closer inspection, you see the officer is wearing the uniform and patches of the 101st Airborne and the tank commander is wearing the uniform and patches of Gen. George S. Patton’s 3rd Army. You will also notice the name “Cobra King” painted on the side of the tank.
What you are looking at is the re-creation of when Patton broke through to relieve the 101st during the Battle of the Bulge. As the story goes, Cobra King, under the command of Lt. Charles Boggess, was the first tank to enter the Bastogne perimeter and its crew was suspicious when approached by U.S. soldiers, thinking them Germans in American uniforms. Finally one of the soldiers walked up to Boggess, stuck out his hand and said, “Glad to see you.”
At this point in the gallery, if you look up you will see a flight of B-17’s overhead. If you look past the tank and deeper into the gallery, you will see a full-size re-creation of soldiers climbing down a rope ladder to board a landing craft on D-Day.
The detail is amazing. From the United States Coast Guard member piloting the boat, to the soldiers’ gear, to the Army photographer with the 4X5 Speed Graphic camera, everything is spot-on. What is really stunning is the details in the mannequins’ faces and hands. There is a reason for that.
The faces and hands of the mannequins were made from casts taken from actual soldiers who were, or are still, serving in the Army during the time the museum was under construction. When you look at the faces in these exhibits, you are looking at the real faces of actual soldiers.
There are galleries and displays that range from the 1600s, well before the Army’s founding, to the modern day fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan. You can see things like Gen. William T. Sherman’s hat from the Civil War, or a 120mm mortar that was designed to fire nuclear weapons during the Cold War. Many of these exhibits have signs or videos playing nearby to tell you their stories.
But one exhibit has its own little theater. That exhibit is a handwritten letter that played a part in saving both the new country and its young army.
In 1783, the fighting in the American Revolution had paused while peace negotiations took place in Paris. Gen. George Washington had to keep the troops together and be ready to resume fighting in case negotiations failed.
The problem was that the Continental Congress had failed to pay the soldiers for several months. The men were tired, hungry and wanted to go home. Most of all, they wanted to be paid. The senior officers gathered in Newburg, New York, to discuss the possibility of overthrowing Congress if they were not paid soon.
Washington learned of this and interrupted the meeting. He reminded them of their service together. He reminded them of their duty to their nation and of the principle that the army must answer to civil authorities.
The room was quiet. Many were moved by his speech but others were still on the fence. Washington then pulled out a letter, the one on display in the museum, from a congressman, but before he read it he paused. “Gentlemen,” he said softly, “you will permit me to put on my spectacles, for I have not only grown gray but almost blind in the service of my country.”
It was the first time any of the officers had seen Washington wearing glasses. The knowledge that he had given everything, including his health, in service to his country swayed the officers. Some even wept at this display of frailty by such a strong leader.
The Newburgh conspiracy, as it was known, came to nothing. The army never overthrew Congress and the role of civilian authority over the military was established.
I hadn’t seen most of the museum, but as I was heading to the next gallery the Army Theater was about to start its next showing of “Of Noble Deeds.” The theater’s 300-degree screen and external sensory elements were amazing. When a cannon or tank fired, you felt it. The movie hooks you from the beginning as a drill team marches straight at you and then divides and marches around the theater on either side of you.
After the movie, I headed back out into the museum, but my time was running short. I made a quick pass through the Civil War gallery and through the Vietnam gallery. I didn’t get to see much in the Korean War section and missed the galleries dedicated to World War I and current wars altogether. There were also interactive exhibits as well that I did not get to see. There is also a store and a cafe which I didn’t get to.
Two hours is not enough for this museum because there is so much to see and do. Like I said, any one of the galleries could be a museum all its own. The price to tour the museum is right as well: free. That includes the 300-degree movie theater.
Free timed-entry admission tickets are required to enter the museum. Walk-up tickets are not available at this time. All tickets must be reserved in advance online. To learn more about the museum, and plan which galleries and activities you want to go to to make the best of your time, go to www.thenmusa.org.
If you are ever in Northeast Virginia, the museum is a good place to see.