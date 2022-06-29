It’s the last Wednesday of June, which means it’s time to check out the fun and interesting history happenings for the month of July.
Tri Cities Civil War Round Table
The Tri Cities Civil War Round Table and the city of Kingsport Cultural Arts Department are co-sponsoring Fun Fest’s “A Civil War Evening” on Monday, July 11, at 7 p.m. They will be presenting a two-act docudrama, “Battle of the Wilderness: Two Days in Hell,” featuring Curt Fields as Gen. U.S. Grant and Thomas Lee Jessee as Gen. Robert E. Lee. The event will be held at the Renaissance Center Theater, 1200 E. Center St., in Kingsport. There is a $5 charge for the event. Tickets can be purchased at the theater on the evening of the event or at the Fun Fest Store. Both Fields and Jessee are nationally recognized for their portrayals of the two generals.
The TCCWRT will also be holding a massive book sale at the program. You will not want to miss this opportunity to add to your Civil War library. Books will sell at greatly reduced prices with hardbacks going for $10 each, or three for $25; paperbacks for $5 each, or three for $10; CDs and DVDs will go for $2 and magazines for $1 or 12 for $10.
Exchange Place
Hamlett-Dobson Farm Fest will provide old-fashioned family fun on Sunday, July 17, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Exchange Place Living History Farm at 4812 Orebank Road in Kingsport. Farm Fest celebrates the pleasures of country life. Step back into the 19th century and enjoy fresh summer food while you join in activities from bygone days such as sack races, hayrides and cakewalks. Listen to music played on traditional instruments and try your hand at old-time crafts. Small children will enjoy washing clothes on the washboard, jumping in the haystack and, of course, getting to meet all of the resident animals.
Admission is free, and no ticket or registration is required. For more information, call (423) 288-6071 or visit exchangeplace.info.
Netherland Inn
The Netherland Inn will host a free open house day on July 16 for Fun Fest. Hours for the event are noon to 4. Otherwise, the inn is open on its regular days, Saturday and Sunday, through the month with tours at 2, 3 and 4 p.m. More events are planned for August.
Historic Blountville
The annual Blountville Ruritan Independence Day Parade will be on Monday, July 4, at 2 p.m. The parade will begin at Oak Street/Keystone Drive on the east side of town and end at the old Sullivan County courthouse in downtown Blountville. Participants should line up on Oak Street, Cherry Street and Keystone Drive at about 1 p.m. Stay on one side of the street to allow traffic to continue to pass. Signage will be in place to help facilitate line-up. The theme of the parade is American Independence Day. Both the West Ridge High School Band and the Kingsport Community Band are planning to attend. The parade will be cancelled only if it is raining significantly at 2 p.m and will not be rescheduled.
Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park
“Independence on the Frontier: Militia Muster at Fort Watauga” will be presented at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park on Saturday, July 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. By today’s standards, information traveled slowly in the 18th century. Be a guest in Fort Watauga as news of independence finally arrives on the colonial frontier. What did the early settlers think about a new nation? Walk among historical characters and hear their varied reactions to the declaration from fear of war to the hope of a brighter future,
On Wednesday, July 27, Sycamore Shoals will present “Flags in Colonial America” starting at 1 p.m. Join museum curator Chad Bogart in the Gathering Place of the park visitor center as he shares the history behind our nation’s most recognized symbol. Learn how our country’s flag was derived and see examples of other flags used in America during the 18th century and the War for Independence.
Cherokee Rod and Gun Club
Project Appleseed, an organization that promotes civic responsibility through the teaching of colonial history and the American traditions of rifle marksmanship, will present a rifle marksmanship clinic for women only at the Cherokee Rod and Gun Club in Kingsport on July 2-3.
Participants are taught fundamental rifle marksmanship skills that allow a riflewoman to be accurate out to 400 yards. Most of the instruction at a Project Appleseed event is conducted on the firing range at 25 yards, at reduced size targets to simulate 100 to 400 yards. Students will learn rifle shooting from the standing, sitting, kneeling and prone positions along with safe rifle handling and Revolutionary War history. Since this is a Ladyseed event, most of the instruction will be done by female instructors.
The cost is $75 for adults and $30 for youth under 18. There are also discounts for law enforcement, active and retired military. Additionally, there is a $10 per person range fee (range members and active military are exempt).
Please bring your own ear/eye protection, a rifle with sling, ammunition, rifle mat, bug repellent, hat, sunscreen, a packed lunch, snacks, drinks and plenty of water to stay hydrated. Both centerfire and .22-caliber rimfire rifles are allowed. About 400 rounds of ammunition are needed.
To register online, go to appleseedinfo.org. Or for more information, contact the shoot boss at Diana.Appleseed@gmail.com or (256) 508-4170.