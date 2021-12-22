Christmas Day is almost here. I have one more gift. This year I am giving my column readers a present. Since I cannot wrap it, I will tell you what it is: Christmas trivia. Do not look at the answers until whenever you normally open gifts, Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.
So after you have wrapped all your presents and put them under the tree with care, snuggle into your favorite chair with a mug of your favorite Yuletide cheer and find out how much you know about Christmas.
1. What was the first musical instrument on which “Silent Night” was played?
2 What is the name of the first movie to feature the classic “White Christmas”?
3. How many ghosts show up in “A Christmas Carol”?
4. Which popular Christmas beverage is also called “milk punch”?
5. What political cartoonist is largely responsible for defining what the modern Santa Claus looks like?
6. What is the heroine’s name in Tchaikovsky’s classic ballet “The Nutcracker”?
7. What popular holiday song was written during the Cuban missile crisis and was a plea for peace?
8. What is the name of George Bailey’s guardian angel in “It’s A Wonderful Life”?
9. What Sherlock Holmes’ case takes place during the Christmas season?
10. George Frideric Handel’s great Christmas oratorio, “The Messiah,” was first performed in what city?
11. What is Ralphie’s little brother’s name in the movie “A Christmas Story”?
12. In the classic Christmas movie, “How The Grinch Stole Christmas,” the Grinch was described with three words. What are they?
13. What year did NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command, formerly CONAD) start tracking Santa on Christmas Eve?
14. What do the letters Z, I and P in ZIP code stand for?
15. How many gifts in total were given in “The Twelve Days of Christmas” song?
16. In “The Muppet Christmas Carol,” who played Scrooge? Hint: It wasn’t a Muppet.
17. When and where were Christmas cards first sold?
18. The Father Christmas Letters was written by which famous novelist known for his fantasy series?
19. In “A Christmas Carol,” what article of winter apparel does Bob Cratchit lack?
20. What was the first year that the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree was put up?
21. Who wrote, “Christmas doesn’t come from a store, maybe Christmas perhaps means a little bit more”?
22. Who is the patron saint celebrated on the 26th of December?
23. Who created Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer?
24. What well-known Christmas carol became the first song ever broadcast from space in 1965?
25. Who invented electric Christmas lights?
26. What is the last line of “The Night Before Christmas”?
Here are the answers. 1. A guitar. 2. “Holiday Inn.” 3. Four. 4. Eggnog. 5. Thomas Nast. 6. Clara. 7. “Do You Hear What I Hear?” 8. Clarence Odbody. 9. “The Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle.” 10. Dublin, Ireland. 11. Randy. 12. Stink, stank, stunk. 13. 1955 14. Zoning Improvement Plan. 15. 364. 16. Michael Caine. 17. London, 1843. 18. J.R.R. Tolkien. 19. A coat. 20. 1933, which was the year that 30 Rockefeller Plaza opened 21. Dr. Seuss. 22. Saint Stephen. 23. Robert May, a Montgomery Ward copywriter, in 1939. 24. “Jingle Bells.” 25. Thomas Edison in 1880.
And the answer to 26 is, of course, “Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good night.”
My sentiments exactly. Peace.