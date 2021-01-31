At the end of the year, I like to look back to see if I can detect any climate trends. Unfortunately, I saw a few.
In looking at NOAA’s records of billion-dollar disasters adjusted for inflation, 2020 had a record 22 billion-dollar climate-related disasters, shattering the previous record of 16.
Just as alarming is the five-year cost average hit a record $121 billion. Just 20 years ago the five-year trend line was $19 billion a year. So we have seen more than a six-fold increase, inflation adjusted, in the last 20 years.
This is one of the fastest growing costs for our government.
And unfortunately, it is not just our country. In 2020, the Philippines suffered through 21 typhoons. Indonesia saw the worst flooding in more than 20 years, killing 66 people in Jakarta. Bangladesh saw the most powerful cyclone ever recorded in the Bay of Bengal. Hurricane Eta killed more than 150 people in Guatemala, Mexico, El Salvador and Panama. Australia and Siberia both saw record wildfires, as did California.
NOAA ranked 2020 the second-warmest year in its 141-year record. Japan rated it the warmest, and both say the past six years have been the warmest six years on record. Additional heat is additional fuel for hurricanes, more moisture in the air for heavy downpours, and additional heat to fuel wildfires, all of which we have experienced this past year.
Fortunately, there is good news as well. In the European Union, renewables beat out fossil fuels for the first time in power generation history, supplying 38% of the electric grid versus 37% for fossil fuels. Coal continued its decline to just 13% of the EU grid.
By contrast the USA gets only 20% of its electricity from renewables, now edging out coal at 19%. Coal use, by the way, dropped 22% last year while solar grew 23%.
At 40% China’s renewable generation is double ours, and India at 36% is well above our levels, and both are growing renewable capacity at double the rate of the USA. Renewable here is defined as wind, solar and hydro power.
Electric vehicles continue to show good growth even during this challenging COVID year. In the USA, the car market contracted by 15%, yet EV sales grew by 4%, showing one of the few bright spots. EV growth was much stronger in Europe, up an amazing 137%, and in China up 12%. The plug-in car markets in both China and Europe exceed 1.3 million units a year or about four times the plug-in sales here in the USA.
For investors of clean energy, 2020 was a great year. The S&P 500 was up a strong 16% for the year. But some “green” stocks easily beat that, like Tesla, up 745%, or SolarEdge, a leading solar inverter manufacturer, up 233%, or Vestas Wind Systems, up 139% in 2020.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is now pushing for a fee on carbon as a way to give its members consistency and improve the competitiveness of the U.S. economy. Even oil companies like ExxonMobil, Shell, BP, Total and ConocoPhillips are on record supporting carbon fees.
Our new president has us rejoining the Paris Climate Accords. It would be nice for the USA to regain a leadership position in the clean economy of the future. No doubt about it, the world is moving to cleaner energy sources.
The only question is will the USA be a leader, or a lagger, in this transition — a transition that has many benefits beyond just cleaner air.