Virgelia “Jill” Ellis was a Kingsport treasure.

She freely shared her life stories of growing up in times that are hard for us to imagine and uncomfortable to discuss. A time of segregation and the struggle for civil rights. She was kind, optimistic and focused on leaving a better world for future generations. And she did. Her smile and the brightness in her eyes always drew a similar response from all she met. She was the personification of God’s grace — freely given and totally undeserved.

