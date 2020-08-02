Right now, there are toddlers who desperately need to start exploring the world and mothers who want to share that experience with them.
Right now, kindergartners are confused about what the first day of school will look like. Fathers are trying to offer explanations that just don’t seem to provide any clarity.
Right now, elementary kids are looking for a fresh start to the year. This is the year to make new friends, try new things, and do better in school. Teachers are missing that opportunity to watch their classes grow.
Right now, sixth-graders have been practicing all summer and getting ready to try out for the school team. There’s a coach trying to plan a season. This was the year they were supposed to win the conference.
Right now, eighth-graders are wondering about the birds and the bees. There are mothers dreading “the talk” and hoping that dad will take it.
Right now, senior band members are wondering if they will ever get to take the field. There are directors scrambling to plan a routine.
Right now, senior athletes are wondering if they’ll get the chance to make a run for the state championship. They’re hoping to get noticed by the college scouts, and maybe get to go to college. There are fathers hoping for the best but planning for the worst.
Right now, college students are wondering if they’ll get to go to campus, if there will be a football season, and if that internship is still available.
Right now, new graduates are trying to figure out how to enter the work force. They’ve got debt and no prospects.
Right now, young couples are wondering if they should wait on having children, but they’re also concerned that waiting could mean it may never happen.
Right now, every family is wondering when things will get back to normal. They want to plan for the future but also wonder what’s the point.
Right now, veterans want to see their families. Families are worried that grandpa’s stories may soon run out.
Right now, the nursing home rooms are turning vacant. The neighbors are wondering who’s next.
Right now, America needs you, not to fight a war, but to defend the America we know. You are not being asked to sail across the Atlantic and storm the beaches of Normandy. You are not being asked to fly across the Pacific to be dropped in Vietnam, or secure a mine field in Iraq, or rush into a crumbling building to look for survivors. Many of the highest risk people have already done that for you.
You’re being asked to put America first in a different way.
My good friend and colleague Jamie Swift (chief infection prevention officer for Ballad Health) put it best by listing these four things that every American can do:
• Wear a mask.
• Wash your hands.
• Practice good social distancing.
• Most importantly, care about your fellow American.
You can choose to hide behind unfounded conspiracy theories and misguided patriotism. You can find an excuse hidden in a false claim that ignores the science or simply look away. Because this is America, it is your choice. Or you can choose to rise to the occasion, follow these simple guidelines, and fight for America.