Well, candidates, the primaries are behind us. Are you proud of yourselves for the campaigns you have run? Do you think your friends, neighbors, parents, grandparents, and, most of all, your children, are proud of you? And, since many of you decided to mention God in your ads, do you think God is proud of you?
I am not proud. I am actually ashamed of us all for allowing such displays of hate, name-calling and negativity as this campaign has been. I am appalled at ads showing people prancing around with assault rifles slung over their shoulders, depicting fellow candidates as snakes or with snakes coming out of their mouths, calling other candidates ridiculous names, and the list goes on.
How can we expect to eliminate bullying in our schools and on our playgrounds when our children are taught, through our political process, that it is OK to attack others in such a mean-spirited manner?
I can only hope that you who are elected will not allow this behavior to continue and, as you begin your terms in office, you will be able to listen to your colleagues, be respectful of other opinions and work together to develop governmental processes that will benefit everyone, not just a particular political party.
For the remainder of the campaign season, please just tell me what you stand for and what you hope to do for us, if elected. I can judge the other candidates’ faults (and yours) for myself.
Katherine O'Neal
Kingsport