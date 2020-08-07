Ford Motor Company sold almost 15.5 million Model T’s from 1908 to 1927. This car changed the “common man’s” life. Thousands moved from rural to urban areas in order to work on factory assembly lines. But car ownership also ended the necessity for many other employees to live close to their jobs. Commuting between home and work became an option.
The impact of the automobile is inescapable in terms of the freedom it affords people in deciding where they want to live.
I’ve begun taking drives along the less traveled roads in our area for entertainment. We moved to Kingsport in 1975. Yet I’ve recently seen many areas of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia for the first time ever.
And this tootling around has been a real eye-opener. (I pull my car off the road to let people in a hurry pass in safety. No need to ruin somebody’s day.) Just when it appears that you’ve totally left civilization, a clearing emerges with several houses tucked in remote hollows and valleys. Many are new or relatively so. I’ve driven over one-lane bridges or under single-lane railroad tunnels. Yet these seemingly ultra-rural areas are only minutes by automobile from downtown Kingsport.
Some of the homes are clearly quite expensive. Others not so much but, due to attractive color schemes, nice landscaping and immaculate upkeep, they’re no less beautiful than the finer ones. Some of the farms appear to have been there for several generations.
This week, it occurred to me that all these areas way out in the boonies have had rural free delivery courtesy of the U.S. Postal Service since 1896. Prior to that time, rural residents had to pick up their mail at post offices or pay private carriers for delivery.
There’s a nice road named Colonial Post Office Road that intersects with Yuma Road in Scott County that has sparked my curiosity in that regard. I’ve never been able to identify where this post office was.
One thing I’ve noticed is the number of above-ground pools both inside cities and towns as well as in rural areas. Some are very basic involving a liner, a water pumping-filtration system, and a ladder. Others are surrounded by attractive wooden decking sometimes attached to the house.
I suspect these are much cheaper to install, own and remove than are in-ground pools, which I’ve read can make a home more difficult to sell when the time comes. For whatever reason, above-ground pools seem to be the pool of choice today.
My Hawkins and Greene County drives have also been very interesting. I began noticing (and taking snapshots of) lightning rods on houses and large barns, which made me wonder why there aren’t many of these in the cities. Our neighbor’s home was badly damaged due to a lightning strike last year.
As I later reviewed the photos, I noticed that most of the buildings with lightning rods were taller ones and/or had metal roofs. Was this a coincidence? A little online research revealed that metal roofs are no more attractive to lightning than those with asphalt shingles.
And per mrelectric.com, it’s a good idea to consider installing a lightning protection system if you live in a very tall home, have trees taller than your home less than 10 feet away from the building, or if you live in an area with frequent lightning strikes. Florida, Texas and Georgia had the largest number of lightning- related insurance claims in 2016.
I noticed this week that Ford Motor Company changed its CEO. The company has come a long way since the Model T’s. It still manufactures the most popular pickup truck out there. And their classic American muscle car the Mustang is alive and well on our roads.
I’ve seen Trump-Pence 2020 campaign signs on my drives in this region. Our lives will also be changed, some permanently, due to the Donald Trump presidency. He opined to “Fox and Friends” this week: “My view is the schools should open. ... This thing’s going away. It will go away like things go away ... the fact is that they (kids) are virtually immune from this problem.”
We are fortunate that local school boards are proceeding more cautiously than the president would like. Some folks living in remote locales evidently believe that this physical distancing from cities will protect them from adverse national and world events. Due to the automobile and other technological advances from the 20th century, that is no longer true. One way or the other, everyone will be impacted.