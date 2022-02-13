KINGSPORT -- St. Matthew United Methodist Church, 2505 Nathan St., is hosting a Gal-entine Party starting at 3 p.m. today.
Communal support and dedication are strong points that St. Matthew follows: what better way than with a lighthearted meet-and-greet for the Day of Love? All women are welcome to attend the event.
Look forward to a simple, lovely time that’s filled with of delicious sweets and intriguing conversation. The girls and gals involved will offer nothing but pleasant companionship, connection and fun.