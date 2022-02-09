ROAN MOUNTAIN — One man was injured and transported to a hospital on Tuesday evening following an officer-involved shooting incident in the 200 block of Garland Road.
Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford said none of his officers were injured in the incident and no other person was hurt in the shootout. Lunceford said he was present for most of the incident and the actions of his officers were proper. He said the names of the officers involved have not been released.
According to a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation news release, the Carter County Sheriff’s Department received a report around 9 p.m. of shots first at a residence on Garland Road. The TBI said the preliminary investigation indicates that shortly after the arrival of the deputies, an individual began shooting, resulting in deputies returning fire.
Members of the sheriff’s department’s Special Weapons and Tactics Team responded to the scene and made entry into the mobile home. A man with a gunshot wound was located inside the residence. Lunceford said his officers began performing first aid and the injured man was airlifted to a local hospital. TBI reported that no deputies were injured in the incident.
Lunceford said the was still hospitalized Wednesday and no charges have been placed.
The TBI agents were called to the scene at the request of 1st Judicial District Attorney General Ken Baldwin. The TBI agents continued to work to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews.
A TBI news release said that throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with Baldwin for his review and consideration.
It said the TBI acts solely as fact-finders in such cases and does not determine whether the actions of law enforcement officers were justified. It said that decision rests with the district attorney general who requested TBI involvement.