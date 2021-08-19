Beginning on Monday, One ACRE Café will join other nonprofit restaurants across the nation in observing the third annual Everybody Eats Week.
“We are participating in a weeklong campaign dedicated to building community and increasing food security across the nation,” officials with One ACRE Café said in an email newsletter released this week.
One World Everybody Eats will work with One ACRE and more than 50 other pay-what-you-can community cafes during the week of Aug. 22-28 for the “purpose of unifying our nation for change as it relates to the global issue of hunger.”
The group’s website notes the nationally coordinated campaign is designed “to help individuals understand the power they have to build community and ensure a table for everybody.”
During National Everybody Eats Week, One ACRE will be open for lunch during its new hours — weekdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — and will offer a special regional menu created by Chef Bob Adams that celebrates the food from each region in the United States.
One ACRE, 603 W. Walnut St., opened in 2013 to address hunger and food insecurity in the community. It uses a model created by the One World Everybody Eats Foundation.
The restaurant’s menu includes suggested donation amounts for those who can pay or pay it forward. It also relies on donations and volunteer support from area churches and local civic clubs.
Since reopening its dining room to the public on June 1, One ACRE reports it has served 47% of its meals free to the community.
“Some of those were children that ate free as part of our Kids Eat Free program, some were for folks that volunteered in exchange for their meal and others were not able to donate anything or volunteer,” Michelle Watts, the executive director of One ACRE, wrote in a newsletter. “We are amazed everyday by the generosity of our community.”
To make a contribution online go to oneacrecafe.org/donate/.
Donations can also be mailed to One ACRE Café, P.O. Box 3411, Johnson City, TN 37602.