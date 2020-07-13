Zillah L. Powers, 79, formerly of Fall Branch, TN, died Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport. She was a Washington County, TN, native and the daughter of the late Boyd and Floy Fender.
In addition to her parents, Zillah was preceded in death by her husband, Manze Franklin “Pete” Powers Jr.; her brother, Royce Fender; and an infant son.
Survivors include her sons, Craig Powers, Knoxville, TN, and Gregg Powers (Candy Naff), of Arlington, TN; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. A funeral service will follow with the Rev. Scott Pendergrass officiating.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at East Tennessee Cemetery, Blountville.
Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA, 22215, or via www.diabetes.org. Memorial contributions may also be made to the Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department, 106 Ruritan Road, Fall Branch, TN 37656.
