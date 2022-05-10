Zelma Morrell Mitchell, 98, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022.
Zelma was very independent, strong willed, determined, loving and caring. She attended Oakwood Forest Christian Church where she sang in the choir, and she was a member of Priscilla Circle. Zelma worked for 60 years in the banking industry, and she enjoyed gardening, quilting, embroidery and being a caregiver.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Sally Morrell; husband, John Lawrence Mitchell, Sr.; sisters, Elva Grills and Loretta Shipley; and an infant brother, Thomas Morrell, Jr.
Those left to cherish Zelma’s memory are her daughter, Janet Gillenwater (Harold); son, John Lawrence Mitchell, Jr. (Media); grandson, Mitchell Gillenwater; three step-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; four step-great-great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and many friends.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Funeral Service will be conducted in the chapel at 1:00 pm with Dr. Eddie Clevenger officiating.
A Graveside Service will follow in Section “F” at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
In recognition of her long struggle with rheumatoid arthritis, donations may be made in Zelma’s memory to The Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation at www.helpfightra.org or to honor the many years that she took care of Mitch, donations may also be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation at www.michaeljfox.org.
