KINGSPORT- Zelma Mae Easterling, 97, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 12, 2022. She was born in Nickelsville, VA to the late Jacob and Ethel Culbertson Meade. She was a member of Friendship Chapel and loved the Lord. Zelma was known for her green thumb and loved gardening in her flowers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in passing by her husband, Lonnie “Cecil” Easterling; three brothers; and two sisters.
She is survived by her son; Larry Easterling (Linda); granddaughter, Crystal Easterling; grandson Michael Easterling; two great granddaughters, Madison Day (Andy) and Macy Poe (Hunter) and one great-great granddaughter, Aphtyn. She also survived by one special sister-in-law, Nella Kindle, and several other dear family members, friends, and her church family.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, from 11:00am-1:00pm at Scott Country Funeral Home with a funeral service immediately following. Pastor Joseph “Joe” Hill will be officiating.
A graveside service will be conducted Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at 2:45pm at East Tennessee Cemetery in Blountville, TN. Those wishing to attend the graveside are asked to be there at 2:30pm. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
In Lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Friendship Chapel 300 McKenzie Dr Kingsport, TN 37660 or a charity of your choosing in honor of Zelma.
To express condolences to the family please visit www.carter-trent.com. Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral home is serving the Easterling family.