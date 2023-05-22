ST. PETERSBURG, FL - Zelma Kester Williams, 101, passed away peacefully on April 28th in St. Petersburg, Florida. Zelma was a longtime resident of Gate City, Virginia who moved to Florida in 2017 to be with her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Grover M. Williams and her two children Dolores Reynolds Watts and Joe Floyd Williams. She is survived by her grandchildren B.J. Reynolds and Ginger Reynolds Johnson, her granddaughter-in-law Erin Reynolds, her great-grandsons Henry, Max, Jack and Charley, as well as her nieces Melinda Maddox and Melissa Sholes and their families. Zelma was born in Springfield, Missouri on October 24, 1921, and moved to Gate City after meeting her husband Grover when he was in boot camp prior to WW2. She was a lifelong member of the Gate City Rebecca Lodge and a member of the First Baptist Church of Gate City. Zelma was a well-respected seamstress in Gate City, residents knew they could always count on her to create that special dress, drop by for a quick alteration or just to sit and chat for a while. When we were growing up, Granny was the heart of the family and we all have cherished memories watching fireflies on the front porch, fishing on the creek, working in the garden, canning vegetables, or eating some of her famous fried potatoes straight out of the cast iron skillet. Granny was often heard to say that she was "just an old Ozark hillbilly" and with her quick wit and bold spirit we all knew she was a woman ahead of her time. A Celebration of Life will be held for Zelma at the First Baptist Church of Gate City on Saturday August 19th. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.