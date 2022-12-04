KEOKEE, VA - Zelma Bobrosky, 78, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Lee County Community Hospital.
She was born in Keokee, Va., Zelma was a caregiver for the elderly in and around Pennington Gap, Va. for many years. She attended the 1st Pentecostal Church of Jesus Christ in Rye Cove, Va. and was always sharing her gift of singing for church services and funerals.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Mae (Qualls) Fleenor; and siblings, Pauline Spence, Howard Fleenor and Eddie Fleenor.
Surviving are her husband, Colin Bobrosky; son, John R. Bobrosky of Keokee; grandchildren, Brianna Mae Bobrosky and John Alex Bobrosky; siblings, Maerene Winegarner, Dayton, Oh., Patsy Bland, Poteau, Ok., Brenda Craven (Gary) Lawrenceburg, Ind., Samuel Fleenor (Gladys), Aurora, Ind. and Charles Fleenor, Gahanna, Oh.; several nieces and nephews; and special friends and pastor, Jimmy and Wanda Hammonds.
The family will receive friends from 12:00pm – 2:00pm on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap, Va. The service will follow at 2:00pm with Pastor Jimmy Hammonds officiating.
Entombment services will follow at the Glencoe Cemetery Mausoleum.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
