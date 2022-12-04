KEOKEE, VA - Zelma Bobrosky, 78, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Lee County Community Hospital.

She was born in Keokee, Va., Zelma was a caregiver for the elderly in and around Pennington Gap, Va. for many years. She attended the 1st Pentecostal Church of Jesus Christ in Rye Cove, Va. and was always sharing her gift of singing for church services and funerals.

