KINGSPORT - Zella Marie Roberts, 98, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Franklin Woods Community Hospital in Johnson City. She was born to the late John and Vendora Whitaker.
Zella was a member of Bethel Apostolic Church. She was a homemaker, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. In her free time she loved crocheting.
In addition to her parents Zella was preceded in death by her husband and the father of her children, John A. Roberts; husband, Joseph Roberts; son, Jerry Roberts; granddaughter, Tina Jeffers; grandson, Chad Christian; son-in-laws, Perley Epps and Govin Hickman; daughter-in-law, Frances Roberts; sister, Evelyn White; brothers, James, John, and Sherman Whitaker.
Survivors include her daughters, Wanda Hickman and Phyllis Epps; sons, Marion Roberts and Larry Roberts (Linda); several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Barbara Dreger; along with several nieces and nephews.
The Roberts family will gather to greet friends and share memories in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm on Monday, May 3, 2021. A Funeral Service will follow at 7:00pm with Pastor Donald Tipton and Brother Jeremy Damesworth officiating. Committal Service and Interment will take place in the Garden of Apostles in East Lawn Memorial Park on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, beginning at 11:00 am. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The Roberts family would like to extend a special thank you to Zella’s caregivers Ginger Ketron, Susie Wilkins, Malinda Mullins, and Renee Martin.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Roberts family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com.