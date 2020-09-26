KINGSPORT - Zella Maree Peters Collins, 95, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Elmcroft of Kingsport with her loving family by her side.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Rev. Carl Strickler will officiate and music will be provided by Carroll Hurd. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Lynn Garden Baptist Church, 301 May Street, Kingsport, TN 37665.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Zella Maree Peters Collins and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.