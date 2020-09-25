KINGSPORT - Zella Maree Peters Collins, 95, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Elmcroft of Kingsport with her loving family by her side.
She was born July 27, 1925, in Scott County, VA to the late John M. Peters and Sally Smith Peters.
Zella was a loving, gracious and giving lady whose greatest joy in life came by spending quality time with her family. She enjoyed traveling and gardening.
Zella graduated from Shoemaker High School and Kingsport School of Cosmetology. She was a member of Lynn Garden Baptist Church, Kingsport.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hughie Collins; brothers, Oscar Peters, Sr., Clarence Peters, Rayford Peters and Lloyd Peters; sisters, Lakie Jones and Mary Jones; step-mother, Addie Pierson Peters; half-sisters, Betty Peters and Syble Marcum.
Those left to cherish Zella’s memory are her sons, John (Jack) Collins and wife, Pearl, Donald Collins and wife, Karen; daughter, Nancy Dye and husband, Jimmy; grandson, Ray Collins; granddaughters, Kelly Dye Buetow and husband, Dave, Sarah Collins Pearman and husband, Daniel; great-grandsons, Bentley and Brooks Pearman; half- brother, Roy Peters; half-sister, Violeta Blankenship; several nieces and nephews also survive.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Rev. Carl Strickler will officiate and music will be provided by Carroll Hurd. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Lynn Garden Baptist Church, 301 May Street, Kingsport, TN 37665.
A special thank you to the staff of Elmcroft Assisted Living for loving and caring for Mom for almost six years. They have become part of our extended family. Also, to SunCrest Hospice for their assistance during her final weeks.
